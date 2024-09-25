Škoda Auto releases teaser of all-new Elroq, announces world premiere details

Teaser clip reveals exterior details of the all-new Škoda Elroq, the first model to adopt the brand’s new Modern Solid design language

Škoda Auto is offering a sneak preview of the all-new Elroq, releasing a video teaser that highlights key exterior details of the uncovered compact SUV. The Elroq, which is the first Škoda model to feature the brand’s new Modern Solid design language, will celebrate its world premiere on 1 October at 19:30 CEST, broadcasted live on Škoda’s Instagram and TikTok channels. The unveiling will take place on a media cube in Prague city centre. Afterwards, a recording of the event will be available on the Škoda Storyboard and Škoda’s YouTube channel.

The teaser showcases the Elroq’s new Tech-Deck Face, which features fresh LED Matrix beam headlights and new bonnet lettering. The new Modern Solid design language combines robustness, functionality, and authenticity, conveying a sense of safety and strength. Fully electric, the Elroq is the perfect companion for both outdoor adventures and urban driving, thanks to its compact shape and particularly tight turning radius.

The world premiere of the all-new Elroq will be held in Prague on 1 October at 19:30 CEST, broadcasted live on Škoda’s Instagram and TikTok channels. The event will feature a special media cube situated in the centre of the Czech capital, where the public can get their first close-up look at the vehicle. The recording of the premiere will be available in English and Czech on the Škoda Storyboard and Škoda’s YouTube channel. A comprehensive press kit will be published in the Media Room section of the Škoda Storyboard.

SOURCE: Škoda