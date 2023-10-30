Škoda Auto releases fourth-generation Superb teaser and announces world premiere details

Teaser clip offers a glimpse of both exterior and interior highlights of the fourth generation Škoda Superb

Škoda Auto is teasing the fourth-generation Superb, with a short clip offering a glimpse of both the exterior and interior highlights. The world premiere is slated for 2 November at 19:00 CET and will be broadcast live on the Škoda Storyboard and Škoda’s YouTube, X and LinkedIn channels.

The teaser clip reveals dynamic proportions, redesigned LED Matrix beam headlights and LED rear lights with crystalline elements as well as features of Škoda’s new Modern Solid design language. The interior showcases the new Škoda Smart Dials and a steering column-mounted selector lever. Škoda’s ICE flagship will be available in both hatchback and combi estate body versions, offering a choice of six powertrains, including plug-in and mild hybrids.

The livestream will be broadcast in English and Czech on the Škoda Storyboard and Škoda’s YouTube, X and LinkedIn channels on 2 November at 19:00 CET. During the evening, a comprehensive press kit will be published in the Media Room section of the Škoda Storyboard.

SOURCE: Škoda