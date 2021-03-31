ŠKODA AUTO launches virtual showroom as pilot project

ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab and Israeli IT start-up Matter developed a virtual showroom. The new online platform offers customers the opportunity to view and browse vehicles at the dealership as if they were there in person. Tags, videos and audio files provide a plethora of information about each vehicle. The concept is based on a project from Israeli IT company Matter. At the ‘Covid Mobility Race’ hackathon, the ideas and programming competition run by ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab in 2020, the IT start-up took first place with this solution.

Martin Jahn, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Sales and Marketing, said: “ŠKODA AUTO continues to press ahead with the digitalisation of all areas of the business. The virtual showroom gives dealers and importers the opportunity to continue serving their customers even during the Covid-19 pandemic. It offers a glimpse into what the future holds for digital car sales.”

Andre Wehner, Chief Digital Officer at ŠKODA AUTO, said: “The virtual showroom is a direct result of the close collaboration between ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab and the dynamic start-up scene in Tel Aviv. We scout for suitable local partners, combine our expertise and implement projects together – always with the aim of adding real value for our customers. That’s exactly what we’ve accomplished with this new portal.”

Using the virtual showroom portal, ŠKODA AUTO customers can visit their dealership online 24/7 and view the vehicles on display. They can freely browse the sales area, look at a suitable ŠKODA model at their own convenience and configure it using the online tool. All the necessary information, including technical data of the respective model, is clearly presented, and the vehicle can be viewed from various angles. Prospective customers can also arrange a test drive at the dealership. Thanks to the modular structure of the virtual showroom, the integration of additional elements, such as virtual reality, is also possible.

Depending on the country, the portal will either be provided by the importer or the dealers themselves. A pilot project has already been successfully launched at Israeli ŠKODA AUTO importer Champion Motors. At dealer level, each sales partner can customise the platform and its digital features to meet their needs.

With the virtual showroom, the Czech car manufacturer is creating the conditions for further expanding its customer base while at the same time improving the customer experience in a targeted and continuous manner through direct feedback options.

The platform was built by Matter, an IT start-up from Israel, who won the ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab’s ‘Covid Mobility Race’ hackathon in June 2020 with its concept of the virtual showroom. Participants were asked to develop technologies and tools to help the automotive industry during the pandemic. When implementing the concept of the virtual showroom, Matter used innovative visualisation tools from the real estate business and their own 3D technology.

As of today, the doors to the virtual showroom are open. Interested parties can now visit the ŠKODA AUTO Customer Centre in Mladá Boleslav from anywhere in the world using a computer or mobile device.

SOURCE: ŠKODA