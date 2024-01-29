Škoda Auto launches production of upgraded Scala and Kamiq

Production launch: updated Scala and Kamiq now rolling off the assembly line in Mladá Boleslav

Škoda Auto has started producing the updated Scala compact car and the Kamiq city SUV at its main plant in Mladá Boleslav. The latest enhancements to these product lines include new equipment features and assistant systems, usually exclusive to higher vehicle classes. Additionally, the carmaker has substantially increased the use of sustainable materials in both models.

“The Scala was the first Škoda car to be rolled out in our current design language. We have now taken both models to the next level and set new standards in the compact class – especially when it comes to assistance systems. I want to thank everyone involved for their exceptional collaboration. I am confident that both upgraded models will be well received by our customers.”

Andreas Dick, Škoda Auto Board Member for Production and Logistics

The compact models’ success stories continue

Since the introduction of both models in 2019, over 260,000 units of the Scala have rolled off the production line, with more than 56,000 produced in 2023 alone. The Kamiq city SUV saw over 107,000 units produced in 2023, making it the brand’s best-selling SUV with more than 576,000 units built since its launch.

The first generations of the Škoda Scala and Kamiq garnered significant acclaim. The Scala clinched a Red Dot Design Award in 2019 and was named Family Car of the Year 2020 in the UK and Fleet Car of the Year 2021 in the Czech Republic. Similarly, the Kamiq earned accolades such as Car of the Year 2019 in Finland, Fleet Car of the Year 2021 in the Czech Republic and Best Import SUV below €30k in Germany in both 2022 and 2023. These prestigious awards underscore the models’ appeal and quality in their respective segments.

New design, interior and assistance systems

The latest updates to the Škoda Scala and Kamiq represent a significant step forward in terms of design and equipment: Matrix-LED headlights are now available for both models, while the front and rear bumpers, rims and radiator grilles have been revamped. These changes enhance the distinctiveness of both cars, with the Scala offering a sportier look and the Kamiq becoming a more rugged SUV. Reflecting the brand’s new design language, the fifth door of both models proudly displays the new Škoda logotype. Additionally, more sustainable materials have been incorporated into various parts of the vehicles, such as upholstery and floor mats, reinforcing Škoda’s commitment to further reducing its environmental impact.

Safety features and modernisation

The Škoda Scala and Kamiq maintain a high level of active and passive safety thanks to their robust body structures and advanced assist systems. The range of assistance features, typically only found in higher vehicle classes, has been expanded to include Front Assist with Pedestrian Monitor and Lane Assist.

As part of the upgrade, the Czech automaker also revamped the feature structure for both models, one highlight being the new Phone Box with wireless charging and cooling plus fast-charging USB ports. Customers now have a choice of six interior variants across three equipment lines: Selection, Top Selection, and Monte Carlo.

Both models are sold in more than 60 markets worldwide. The new Scala and Kamiq will be available at Škoda partners in the Czech Republic starting in February 2024.

SOURCE: Škoda