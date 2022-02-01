ŠKODA AUTO exceeds European CO2 fleet target

Average CO2 value of the vehicle fleet in EU member states, including Norway and Iceland last year at 114.8 g/km, around 3 g/km lower than 2021 target value

Last year, ŠKODA AUTO exceeded the CO 2 fleet target in the European Union member states, including Norway and Iceland. The average emission value of all models delivered in 2021 was 114.8 g/km – 3 g below the limit set by the European Union. The increased share of all-electric vehicles, in particular, lowered the average emission values and thus made a significant contribution to meeting the targets.

ŠKODA AUTO is forging ahead with the decarbonisation of its vehicle fleet. In 2021, the Czech car manufacturer delivered around 43,400 all-electric vehicles to the European Union member states, including Norway and Iceland, along with 27,600 plug-in hybrids.

Successful launch of the all-electric SUV ENYAQ iV

The all-electric SUV ENYAQ iV plays a major role in achieving the CO 2 fleet targets in the EU member states, including Norway and Iceland. The Czech car manufacturer has already delivered around 39,000 units to customers in these countries. It was the best-selling electric vehicle in the Netherlands and the Czech Republic in 2021. The ENYAQ iV also received numerous international awards, including the ‘Golden Steering Wheel 2021’. In addition, the ENYAQ iV is one of the seven finalists in the European ‘Car of the Year’ competition; the winner will be announced this month.

At least three more all-electric models by 2030

As part of its NEXT LEVEL – ŠKODA STRATEGY 2030, the company plans to launch at least three more all-electric models by 2030, all of which will be below the ENYAQ iV in terms of size and price. Depending on market developments, the goal is to increase the share of all-electric models in ŠKODA brand sales in Europe to 50 to 70 percent by 2030. The company aims to reduce its fleet emissions by more than 50 per cent compared to 2020.

SOURCE: ŠKODA