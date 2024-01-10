Škoda Auto enhances user experience by integrating “ChatGPT” into its vehicles

Škoda to incorporate the AI-based chatbot ChatGPT as a standard feature for many customers around mid-2024

Škoda Auto announces the integration of the AI-based chatbot ChatGPT into its Laura voice assistant. This important step will enhance the in-vehicle experience of many customers and help to make everyday life easier. Škoda models based on MEB GP and MQB EVO platforms will benefit from this new feature. They will be able to access a vast AI database and have content read out to them while driving. This new function is powered by Cerence Chat Pro from technology partner Cerence Inc., offering a unique, automotive-grade ChatGPT integration. Personal data and vehicle information are protected at all time.

New functions for an enhanced in-vehicle experience

The new chatbot will be offered together with the latest generation of infotainment systems from mid-2024. It will be available in the following models based on the MEB GP and MQB EVO platforms: selected versions of the Škoda Enyaq, the new-generation Škoda Superb and Kodiaq and the updated Škoda Octavia. Enabled by Cerence Chat Pro, the integration of ChatGPT into the Laura voice assistant introduces a variety of new capabilities that go far beyond the previous voice commands. The Laura voice assistant can be used, for example, to control the infotainment, navigation and air conditioning and answer general knowledge questions. In the future, AI will provide additional information in response to questions that go beyond this as part of its constantly growing capabilities. This can be helpful during a car journey: Enriching conversations, clearing up questions, interacting in intuitive language, receiving vehicle-specific information, and much more — completely hands-free for even more safety for driver and passengers.

Data protection as a top priority

The operation remains straightforward for the driver: the voice assistant is activated with “Okay, Laura” or the respective steering wheel button. If the request cannot be answered by the Škoda system, it is anonymously forwarded to the AI. ChatGPT does not access vehicle data or personal information. All interactions are immediately deleted after processing to ensure the highest standard of data protection. This new feature will also be available in further models of Volkswagen Group brands.

SOURCE: Škoda