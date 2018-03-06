ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab and Connectivity Department present visionary mobility ideas at the Geneva Motor Show

In the ŠKODA VISION X cockpit, visitors to the fair can find out more about the mobility and connectivity services created by the ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab

‘Innovation tunnel’ brings the mobility of the future to life

ŠKODA Connect soon to feature ‘Alexa’ voice control

Digitisation and connectivity are key aspects of ŠKODA’s Strategy 2025

The ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab is showcasing the mobility of tomorrow at the Geneva Motor Show 2018. In the cockpit of the ŠKODA VISION X hybrid study, presented for the first time in Geneva, the Czech car manufacturer gives an insight into the brand’s current connectivity and mobility services. ŠKODA AUTO will be providing an interactive insight into the technology, materials, quality and ‘Simply Clever’ features of its models with the innovative ‘Innovation Tunnel’, which forms the heart of the exhibition stand in Hall 2. In addition, visitors to the fair can obtain comprehensive information on the ŠKODA VISION X via screens and tablets.

“At ŠKODA, the digital future has already begun. Many of the innovative mobility concepts we are presenting in Geneva are already a reality,” says Andre Wehner, ŠKODA AUTO’s Chief Digital Officer. “ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab’s projects demonstrate how ŠKODA AUTO is evolving from being purely a car manufacturer to a provider of integrated mobility services.”

The Director of ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab, Jarmila Plachá, adds: “Every day in our ideas workshop, we work on new, advanced solutions to make individual mobility even easier and more convenient. In Geneva, trade fair visitors can experience first-hand how the innovations from the ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab can simplify everyday life. “

The new urban crossover study ŠKODA VISION X and the ‘Innovation Tunnel’ provide an ideal framework for presenting visionary mobility ideas. Visitors can access detailed information about the numerous technical and design innovations in the concept study using touchscreens. They can also take a seat in the VISION X and watch informative videos about ŠKODA AUTO’s digital mobility solutions on the concept car’s freestanding colour display. The films present four current ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab projects, including two existing mobility services.

ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab has established one of the largest car sharing platforms in the Czech Republic under the name HoppyGo. All offers can be booked and invoiced in one app. The platform is now growing by around 250 users per month, with 30 new vehicles added every month. Currently, there are almost 400 cars available.

In Munich, DigiLab has initiated the mobility and social service CareDriver. Specially trained ‘care pros’ accompany children and vulnerable older people in everyday life and free time. The ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab co-developed the service; ŠKODA AUTO supports the start-up with its digital innovation centre and as a source of ideas and as an investor.

The third project is dedicated to smart parking in the city centre. Alongside its partners, the ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab is developing a service that uses predictive algorithms to guide the driver to a vacant parking space and pay directly. In addition, the ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab is working on a unique ride-sharing app to make it easier to form carpools and show users the best ride for their route. Based on real-time traffic data, the app also calculates the ideal route and the exact time of arrival.

ŠKODA Connect soon to feature ‘Alexa’ voice control with Smart Home function

ŠKODA AUTO is expanding ŠKODA Connect to feature Amazon’s ‘Alexa’. The intelligent voice system will allow users to gain access to vehicle information from home. ‘Alexa’ can answer questions about miles driven, the remaining range and other ŠKODA Connect services. Animation videos and a display with ‘Alexa’ commands are shown at the ŠKODA AUTO stand in Geneva.

CAR-TO-X Communication

The ŠKODA AUTO connectivity department is working to integrate CAR-TO-X communication into future ŠKODA models. Cooperative Transport Systems enable communication among local infrastructure, the car and other drivers. This ensures increased safety, smoother traffic and greater driving comfort, helping drivers to make the right decisions and adapt to the traffic situation. The project is central to increasing the safety of future autonomous ŠKODA models and enabling their integration into the transport system.

ŠKODA AUTO will be showing a special connectivity wall at the Geneva Motor Show, which will inform trade fair visitors about this topic.

ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab in Prague

As part of Strategy 2025, ŠKODA AUTO has defined digitisation and creating digital mobility services as the cornerstones of its future corporate development. The ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab in Prague plays a crucial role in strengthening the Czech carmaker’s innovative power and digital development expertise. The ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab aligns the entire company with the possibilities and requirements of digitisation. Established as a responsive IT start-up, this ideas workshop explores and develops new business models, solutions and products. This innovation centre is continually looking for new digital approaches to create modern mobility services for ŠKODA AUTO customers. The team includes more than 20 specialists who are currently working on around 40 projects. The tasks of the ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab involve cooperating with external innovators, start-ups and partners. An offshoot of the ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab is starting to work in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv – a city that is considered one of the most dynamic IT start-up locations in the world.

