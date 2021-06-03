ŠKODA AUTO delivers the ENYAQ iV to customers with a carbon-neutral balance sheet

The ŠKODA ENYAQ iV not only produces zero local emissions on the road; ŠKODA AUTO is delivering its new electric flagship to customers with a CO2-neutral balance sheet

The ŠKODA ENYAQ iV not only produces zero local emissions on the road; ŠKODA AUTO is delivering its new electric flagship to customers with a CO2-neutral balance sheet. The Czech car manufacturer documents all CO2 emissions throughout the production process to ISO standards and effectively reduces the release of carbon dioxide during production through a wide range of measures. ŠKODA AUTO offsets any unavoidable CO2 emissions during production through certified climate protection projects, such as the construction of a wind farm in India. This means that ENYAQ iV drivers can enjoy 100 per cent green mobility if they charge the SUV exclusively with electricity generated from renewable sources.

Battery-electric vehicles such as the new ŠKODA ENYAQ iV are locally emission-free during operation and even completely emission-free when powered by green electricity. However, their ecological footprint also includes CO2 emissions that are released during production. Thanks to a variety of measures, ŠKODA AUTO can deliver the new ENYAQ iV to customers with a carbon-neutral balance sheet.

Optimising in-house production processes

The Czech manufacturer is continuously optimising operations and production processes at its factories. The Vrchlabí component plant became ŠKODA’s first CO2-neutral production site at the end of 2020. The ENYAQ iV is being built at ŠKODA’s main plant in Mladá Boleslav, where the carmaker is installing the largest photovoltaic roof system in the Czech Republic in collaboration with energy service provider ČEZ. All the energy required for production at ŠKODA AUTO’s Czech plants will come from carbon-neutral sources by the end of this decade. The OPTIKON app developed by ŠKODA shows in detail how smart ideas can also save emissions. With the help of artificial intelligence, it ensures the best possible use of space in transport containers. As a result, more than 150 consignments and therefore 80 tonnes of CO2 were saved in the first half of 2020 alone.

Monitoring CO2 emissions along the entire supply chain

In addition to optimising its own production processes, ŠKODA AUTO also monitors the CO2 emissions of its suppliers and partners. The company ensures that CO2 emissions are avoided or reduced proportionately in the supply chain, throughout the manufacturing process and in logistics, among other areas, by using green electricity. For example, the supplier LG guarantees the use of green energy to produce the traction batteries for the ENYAQ iV. Many other partners have also assured environmentally friendly production processes. The remaining CO2 emissions are calculated based on the specific life cycle assessment of the ENYAQ iV. This balance has been certified by TÜV NORD CERT, which also verifies the subsequent emissions. TÜV NORD CERT issues certificates confirming the correct recording of all CO2 emissions over the life cycle and the classification of the ENYAQ iV as a carbon-neutral product in terms of its balance sheet when it is delivered to customers.

Recycling vehicles and batteries

CO2 emissions over the entire life cycle also include recycling the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV. After being used in vehicles, the drive batteries are then given a second life in ŠKODA iV energy storage systems. This measure extends the useful life of the batteries and thus improves their ecological footprint. They are ultimately recycled, and the raw materials are reused. The CO2 emissions from recycling the vehicle are also factored in; a high recycling rate and the extensive use of already recycled or recyclable materials helps to reduce emissions further.

Offsetting emissions through certified projects

Some of the CO2 emissions that arise during the production (suppliers and manufacturing) of a ŠKODA ENYAQ iV cannot yet be avoided. ŠKODA AUTO compensates for these by purchasing certified carbon credits. This involves supporting certified climate protection projects such as the construction of a large wind farm in India. The park in Tamil Nadu in the south of the country will comprise 100 wind turbines. With a total capacity of 200 MW, it will supply clean energy to 600,000 households.

SOURCE: ŠKODA