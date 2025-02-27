Škoda Auto begins production of the new Enyaq and Enyaq Coupé

Škoda Auto has started production of the all-electric new Enyaq family at its Mladá Boleslav plant

The successor to Europe’s third best-selling all-electric model series last year has entered production: Škoda Auto has begun assembling the new Enyaq at its main plant in Mladá Boleslav. Following the all-new Elroq, the Enyaq family is the Czech carmaker’s second production model to adopt the Modern Solid design language, which combines robustness, functionality, and authenticity. The new Enyaq also boasts enhanced aerodynamics for an extended range, sustainable materials in the interior and new digital features. The production line has an average daily output of up to 300 Enyaq family models.

“The start of production for the new Enyaq family is a very special moment for our production teams. As Škoda’s first MEB-based model, its predecessor marked a major milestone in manufacturing, laying the foundation for the processes we benefit from today. We extensively adapted our production facilities, enabling us to build both fully electric vehicles and the Octavia on a single production line. Producing the new Enyaq family at our main plant in Mladá Boleslav underscores our commitment to the Czech Republic. It reinforces our dedication to securing the long-term future of our sites while recognising our responsibility to further strengthen the country’s role as a key player in the European automotive industry.” Andreas Dick, Škoda Auto Board Member for Production and Logistics

Flexible production in Mladá Boleslav

The new Enyaq, based on the modular electric toolkit (MEB), rolls off the state-of-the-art production line in Hall M13 at Škoda Auto’s Mladá Boleslav plant, alongside the Octavia and the all-new fully electric compact SUV, the Elroq. It is the first Volkswagen Group facility in Europe where ICE and BEV models are produced side by side, enabling a rapid adaptation to shifts in consumer demand.

In addition to assembling the new Elroq and new Enyaq, the Mladá Boleslav plant also manufactures battery systems for these MEB-based vehicles. The traction batteries produced there are also installed in electric models from other Volkswagen Group brands.

The new Enyaq family: a major upgrade for one of Europe’s best-selling EVs

The successor to Škoda’s first all-electric production model is available with two battery sizes and three powertrain options, delivering outputs between 150 kW and 210 kW. The Enyaq 60 and Enyaq 85 feature a single electric motor and rear-wheel drive, while the Enyaq 85x adds a second electric motor at the front for all-wheel drive.

Thanks to a range of aerodynamic enhancements – including optimised air curtains, newly designed wheels, and a sealed gap between the radiator and grille – the new Enyaq achieves an impressive drag coefficient as low as 0.245 for the Enyaq and 0.225 for the Enyaq Coupé. This results in an extended range of over 590 kilometres (WLTP) with the new Enyaq Coupé and over 580 kilometers with the new Enyaq.

The new Enyaq also comes with even more generous standard equipment, including heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, KESSY Advanced with Open-On-Approach and Walk-Away Locking, 3-zone Climatronic, Side Assist, Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control (pACC), and Traffic Jam Assist. New digital features include Remote Park Assist and Remote Trained Parking. Inside, customers can choose from six Design Selections, with a strong focus on innovative, sustainable, and durable materials. More information on the benefits of electric mobility is available on the Volkswagen Group’s e-mobility info hub, ‘Enter Electric!’

SOURCE: Škoda