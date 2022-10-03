ŠKODA AUTO appoints Alexander Eisl as new Head of Information Technology

The IT expert was most recently Senior Vice President of Information Systems at MAN Truck & Bus SE

Alexander Eisl has been the new Head of Information Technology at ŠKODA AUTO since 1 October. He succeeds Klaus Blüm, who took on a new role in the Volkswagen Group on 1 September. Alexander Eisl can draw on many years of experience in the field of information technology, having most recently been Senior Vice President of Information Systems at MAN Truck & Bus SE.

Alexander Eisl began his career at Siemens in Program & Systems Engineering before becoming Head of Corporate Applications, Infrastructure & Security Services. He then joined PwC, where he built up platforms in Data & Analytics, among other areas. Since 2016, Eisl has held various management positions within the Volkswagen Group. Before joining ŠKODA AUTO, he was Senior Vice President of Information at MAN Truck & Bus SE. His responsibilities in that role included establishing MAN Digital Services and agile software development at the Munich and Lisbon sites. He was also responsible for the IT structure in the Marketing & Sales division and national sales organisations. Alexander Eisl was appointed Head of Information Technology at ŠKODA AUTO on 1 October.

“We are delighted to have recruited Alexander Eisl, an experienced IT expert, for ŠKODA AUTO. We are in the middle of the greatest transformation in our company’s history, and we are convinced Alexander Eisl is the right person to play a decisive role in shaping our digital future. I wish Alexander, who I previously worked with at MAN, every success in his new position, and I am very much looking forward to working with him in the future.” Christian Schenk, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Finance and IT

The previous Head of Information Technology at ŠKODA AUTO, Klaus Blüm, is transferring within the Volkswagen Group and will be reporting to Hauke Stars, Group Board Member for IT, as Head of Projects and Software. Blüm joined the Czech carmaker in March 2019, where he spearheaded the digitalisation process and successfully implemented IT solutions to increase the company’s efficiency and develop new digital business areas. In addition, he founded the software joint venture Green:Code and was actively involved in establishing the non-profit educational institute 42 Prague. He also significantly expanded the Volkswagen Group’s SAP Competence Centre based at ŠKODA.

“I would like to sincerely thank Klaus Blüm for his tremendous dedication, which will serve him well in the future in his important new position in the Volkswagen Group. Despite the challenging circumstances due to the pandemic when he took up his post at ŠKODA AUTO, he has significantly advanced digitalisation at our company. I wish Klaus all the best in his new position in the Group.” Christian Schenk, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Finance and IT

SOURCE: ŠKODA