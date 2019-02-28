ŠKODA appears electric, smart, innovative and emotive at Geneva Motor Show

ŠKODA will be presenting the full range of its mobility services at the Geneva Motor Show from 5 to 17 March. The VISION iV concept study offers a concrete look ahead at the first all-electric ŠKODA based on the MEB modular electric car platform. With the new KAMIQ, the Czech car manufacturer is expanding its successful SUV family into the growing segment of city SUVs, and the SCALA is completely redefining the compact car segment for ŠKODA. The latest development of the ŠKODA FABIA R5, the most successful rally car in the brand’s history, will also be on display at the ŠKODA stand. What’s more, ŠKODA will be presenting an innovative mobility solution for the city – the KLEMENT, an electric two-wheel concept. This looks back on the brand’s history, which began 124 years ago with its founding fathers Václav Laurin and Václav Klement producing bicycles.

At this year’s Geneva Motor Show, ŠKODA will be presenting itself as the Simply Clever company for innovative mobility services. With the VISION iV and the KLEMENT, ŠKODA offers exciting prospects for an electric future. In addition to the new KAMIQ city SUV and the new SCALA compact model, the car manufacturer will also be presenting an overview of the current model range. The press conference will start on 5 March at 9:40 at the ŠKODA stand in pavilion 2.

2019 marks an exceptional occasion in the company’s 124-year history: ŠKODA is entering the eMobility era. Over the next four years, the company will be investing around two billion euros in alternative drive systems and new mobility services – the biggest investment programme in the brand’s history. ŠKODA will have introduced ten electrified models by the end of 2022. Furthermore, the car manufacturer is consistently expanding its range of new mobility services. Examples include the car-sharing platform ‘HoppyGo’ and the mobility and social service ‘CareDriver’. The high level of networking between the vehicle, the driver and the environment enables ŠKODA vehicles to be integrated into smart home networks and controlled by the ŠKODA Connect app through Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa. Multimedia support will help visitors to the ŠKODA stand in Geneva find out more about ŠKODA’s mobility services and they will also have the opportunity to create their own avatar for this at the User Experience Table.

