Škoda announces record first quarter market share in true fleet

ŠKODA continues to go from strength to strength in the True Fleet sector, announcing a record 3.9 per cent share of the market in the first quarter of the year (3.6 per cent during the same period in 2017).

The brand’s success has been bolstered at the start of 2018 thanks to the transformation of its SUV range with the introduction of the flagship seven-seat Kodiaq and the recent launch of the ŠKODA Karoq helping to impact sales. ŠKODA’s SUV registrations for True Fleet increased by 4.6 per cent over the same period last year with 471 Kodiaqs and 478 Karoqs delivered to customers.

Company car stalwart, the ŠKODA Octavia continues to impress business customers coming out on top as the brand’s most popular vehicle with 2,249 registered before the end of March. During the first quarter ŠKODA added to its True Fleet sales with the Superb delivering 1,161 cars to customers alongside 973 Fabias and Rapid/Spaceback and Citigo delivering 103 and 64 cars respectively, during the period.

Henry Williams, ŠKODA Head of Fleet, commented: “We’ve enjoyed a great start to the year and continue to carve out a bigger share of the market as more and more customers turn to the quality, design and reliability of the ŠKODA brand. The newly launched Karoq has played an important role helping to bolster our SUV sales and we expect it to continue to perform well for the rest of the year.”

