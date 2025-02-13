Škoda adds more models to new Elroq launch line-up, including SportLine range-topper

New Elroq SportLine models available with two battery sizes. Prices from £37,400

Škoda has expanded its highly-anticipated Elroq line-up ahead of its arrival on UK roads. Škoda has added a range of additional variants that are available to order now, including a new SportLine trim. The sporting flagship of the range will introduce a striking look and bespoke interior, along with a revised suspension set-up to deliver an even more dynamic driving experience. Joining the SportLine will be Elroq SE L 60 and Edition 60 derivatives, which will be positioned between the entry-level SE 50 and the Edition 85 variants.

New Elroq SportLine from £37,400 (Manufacturer Direct Price)

Following in the wheel tracks of the Enyaq SportLine, the new Elroq SportLine is poised to introduce a striking new edge to the range thanks to an exclusive design package and sharper driving dynamics. Available with both the 60 and 85 battery variants, the latter features standard sports suspension with specially tuned springs and dampers. Additionally, the ride height is lowered by 15mm at the front and 10mm at the rear. SportLine 85 models also feature progressive dynamic steering as standard.

The Elroq SportLine 60 features a 63kWh (59kWh net) battery pack and a 204PS motor that delivers power to the rear wheels. It can sprint from 0-62mph in 8.0 seconds and has a WLTP driving range of up to 263 miles. The Elroq SportLine 85 comes with a larger 82kWh battery (77kWh net) and a 286PS rear-mounted motor. It has a 0-62mph time of just 6.6 seconds and a WLTP range of up to 355 miles. The Elroq SportLine 60 has a maximum DC rapid charge speed of 165kW, while the SportLine 85 has a peak DC charge speed of 175kW.

Like other Sportline models in the Škoda range, the Elroq features numerous gloss black details, including the exterior mirror caps, side window trims and roof rails. Both versions come with 20-inch Asterion black alloy wheels as standard, along with a front bumper spoiler and a rear apron insert finished in gloss black. The SportLine badge also has a new place on the tailgate, replacing the designation of the battery version. The rear side windows and the rear window feature privacy glass as standard (privacy glass also standard on the Edition trim).

Inside, the Sportline Design Selection is dominated by black, which also extends to the headliner. The front sports seats with integrated head restraints feature black microsuede and artificial leather upholstery, grey contrasting stitching and seat heating as standard. The heated sports steering wheel has three spokes, recuperation paddles and a Sportline badge. The look is completed by carbon-effect trim strips on the dashboard and stainless-steel pedal covers.

In terms of standard equipment, both Elroq SportLine models come with full LED Matrix beam headlights with variable light distribution, a 13-inch infotainment system with satellite navigation (standard from SE L) and an electrically-operated tailgate with kick activation.

New Elroq SE L 60 and Elroq Edition 60 from £33,350 (Manufacturer Direct Price)

Equipped with a new 63kWh (59kWh net) battery pack, both Elroq 60 models are powered by a 204PS rear-mounted motor that drives the rear wheels. Both models deliver a WLTP combined figure of 265 miles and have a peak DC rapid charge speed of 165kW.

The Elroq SE L 60 builds on the generous specification of the Elroq SE and adds satellite navigation, a two-spoke leather heated multifunction steering wheel with paddles for recuperation selection, heated front seats, front and rear parking sensors and drive mode select as standard.

For customers wanting even more equipment, the Elroq Edition adds 19-inch Regulus anthracite alloy wheels, unique dark chrome roof rails and window trim and privacy glass with acoustic side windows. Edition buyers also benefit from Travel Assist Plus, Keyless entry and start/stop system with walk away locking, and Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Jam Assist. Wireless charging (15W) with cooling function along with 45W USB-C ports in the front and rear complete the equipment highlights.

Order books for the new Elroq derivatives are open now with first deliveries expected in spring 2025.

SOURCE: Škoda