Škoda achieves best first half year in the company’s history

ŠKODA has continued to grow in the first half of the year. The long-established Czech brand recorded 585,000 deliveries to customers worldwide in the first six months – thus surpassing last year’s record result by 2.8 per cent (January to June 2016: 569,400 vehicles). 105,200 deliveries in June are also an all-time peak in sales (June 2016: 98,800 vehicles). Positive development in the core market, Europe, and a two-digit rise in deliveries in Russia contribute to the record result, as do the significant increases in deliveries for the ŠKODA FABIA and SUPERB model ranges. With 27,100 deliveries since February, the new ŠKODA KODIAQ SUV is having a successful start in markets worldwide.

“Having delivered well over half a million cars, we have achieved the strongest half-year in ŠKODA’s history,” says ŠKODA CEO Bernhard Maier, adding: “Our SUV campaign is proving effective. The high demand for the ŠKODA KODIAQ has exceeded our expectations and confirms that we are on the right path. We will continue to strengthen our position in this crucial segment with the new ŠKODA KAROQ compact SUV.”

With 45,900 deliveries to customers in June, ŠKODA recorded an increase of 2.1 per cent in Western Europe (June 2016: 45,000 vehicles). In the first half of the year, the brand improved deliveries by 4.1 per cent to 252,300 vehicles (January to June 2016: 242,500 vehicles). In Germany, ŠKODA’s strongest individual European market, deliveries increased in June by 0.7 per cent to 17,300 vehicles (June 2016: 17,200 vehicles). In the first six months, deliveries in Germany rose by 1.8 per cent to 88,000 units (2016: 86,500 vehicles). ŠKODA achieved double-digit growth from January to June in Italy (13,600 vehicles; +18.4%) and Austria (12,900 vehicles; +13.7%). Deliveries also increased in the United Kingdom (43,500 vehicles; +3.1%), Spain (13,500 vehicles; +2.5%), France (13,400 vehicles; +8.9%), Belgium (11,400 vehicles; +6.7%), Sweden (8,900 vehicles; +8.4%), and the Netherlands (7,700 vehicles; +1.7%).

In Central Europe, ŠKODA delivered 19,200 vehicles in June, an increase of 11.4 per cent (June 2016: 17,200 vehicles). In the first half of the year ŠKODA recorded double-digit growth of 14.0 per cent to 109,800 vehicles (2016: 96,300 vehicles). In its home market of the Czech Republic, the manufacturer increased deliveries in June by 8.3 per cent to 8,900 vehicles (June 2016: 8,200 vehicles) and in the first six months of the year by 10.9 per cent to 51,200 vehicles (2016: 46,200 vehicles). From January to June, deliveries also grew in Poland (34,600 vehicles; +17.2%), Hungary (6,200 vehicles; +10.0%), Slovenia (3,900 vehicles; +16.2%), Croatia (3,200 vehicles; +59.9%) and Slovakia (10,700 vehicles; +11.1%).

With 3,800 vehicles in Eastern Europe, excluding Russia, ŠKODA surpasses last year’s level by 14.9 per cent (June 2016: 3,300 vehicles). In the entire first half of the year, growth is similarly strong with 13.0 per cent. ŠKODA delivered 19,300 vehicles in this period (2016: 17,000 vehicles). Contributing to this positive result were the developments in Romania (5,200 vehicles; +8.0%), Serbia (3,200 vehicles; +6.3%), Ukraine (2,600 vehicles; +65.9%) and the Baltics (3,900 vehicles; +23.0%).

In Russia, ŠKODA recorded a two-digit increase of 17.9 per cent (5,700 vehicles) compared to the same month last year (June 2016: 4,800 vehicles). In the first half of the year the manufacturer achieved growth of 6.7 per cent to 28,700 vehicles (2016: 26,900 vehicles).

In China, the biggest individual market worldwide, the long-established Czech brand was able to improve deliveries in June by 5.3 per cent to 23,500 vehicles (June 2016: 22,400 vehicles). This rise meets the manufacturer’s expectations. Tax increases at the beginning of the year for various vehicle segments that ŠKODA is represented in had led to a decrease in deliveries. In the first half of the year, ŠKODA delivered 134,000 vehicles (January to June 2016: 145,800 vehicles; -8.1%).

ŠKODA was able to record a positive result in India, where the manufacturer increased deliveries in June by 42.7 per cent to 1,400 vehicles (June 2016: 1,000 vehicles). In the first half of the year ŠKODA saw double-digit growth of 21.7 per cent to 7,900 vehicles (2016: 6,500 vehicles).

In Israel, ŠKODA made significant gains. 2,200 delivered vehicles stand for an increase of 41.8 per cent compared to the same month last year (June 2016: 1,500 vehicles). In the first half of the year, the manufacturer recorded a growth of 11.6 per cent to 14,000 vehicles (January to June 2016: 12,500 vehicles). In Australia, the traditional Czech brand performed well in June with growth of 23.8 per cent to 600 vehicles (June 2016: 500 vehicles). The deliveries increased from January to June by 5.8 per cent to 9,700 units (January to June 2016: 9,200 vehicles). With 400 deliveries to customers in June, ŠKODA recorded a growth of 4.0 per cent in Taiwan (June 2016: 400 vehicles). In the first half of the year, the brand improved its turnover by 8.2 per cent to 2,400 vehicles (January to June 2016: 2,300 vehicles).

Deliveries of the ŠKODA brand to customers in the first half of 2017 (in units, rounded, by model; +/- in per cent compared to last year):

ŠKODA OCTAVIA (205,300; -6.5%)

ŠKODA RAPID (103,000; +0.4%)

ŠKODA FABIA (111,100; +6.1%)

ŠKODA SUPERB (75,900; +8.3%)

ŠKODA YETI (43,000; -18.0%)

ŠKODA CITIGO (only sold in Europe: 19,700; -1.6%)

ŠKODA KODIAQ (27,100; –)

Deliveries of the ŠKODA brand to customers in June 2017 (in units, rounded, by model; +/- in per cent compared to same month last year):

ŠKODA OCTAVIA (35,000; -2.6%)

ŠKODA RAPID (17,600; -0.8%)

ŠKODA FABIA (19,700; 0.7%)

ŠKODA SUPERB (13,000; +3.7%)

ŠKODA YETI (6,700; -24.9%)

ŠKODA CITIGO (only sold in Europe: 3,200; -20.4%)

ŠKODA KODIAQ (9,900; –)

