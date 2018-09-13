Škoda achieves best august result in company’s history

Global demand for ŠKODA models continues to rise: In August, the Czech brand delivered 91,800 vehicles to customers, exceeding the previous year’s result by 6.6% (August 2017: 86,100 vehicles). ŠKODA achieved particularly high growth rates in Russia (+33.5%) and China (+11.5%). Once again, the company also grew in Europe compared to the same period last year (+6.0%). The ŠKODA KAROQ, comprehensively modernised FABIA and the CITIGO achieved double-digit increases. The KODIAQ RS, KAROQ SCOUT and KAROQ SPORTLINE as well as the VISION RS concept study are celebrating their world premieres in Paris.

Alain Favey, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Sales and Marketing emphasises: “Thanks to the strong performance of our compact SUV KAROQ, our growth course has been reaffirmed. The successful launch of the modernised ŠKODA FABIA also made a significant contribution to the best August in the company’s history. The KODIAQ RS, and KAROQ SCOUT and SPORTLINE models, which will soon be complementing our range, will give us an extra boost.”

In addition to the KAROQ SCOUT and the KAROQ SPORTLINE, ŠKODA will be presenting the KODIAQ RS – the first SUV in the RS model range – at the Paris Motor Show in early October. The car manufacturer offers a tangible outlook on the future with the compact model study VISION RS.

With 31,700 deliveries in Western Europe, ŠKODA achieved an increase of 4.5% compared to last August (August 2017: 30,300 vehicles). In the brand’s strongest single European market – Germany – ŠKODA grew by 7.6% compared to the same period last year with 13,100 deliveries (August 2017: 12,200 vehicles). In France, deliveries increased to 2,400 vehicles (August 2017: 1,800 vehicles, + 32.7%). Deliveries in Spain increased to 1,900 units (August 2017: 1,400 vehicles, +36.6%). At 1,300 vehicles, deliveries in Italy were up 15.4% on last year (August 2017: 1,100 vehicles). ŠKODA also posted double-digit growth in Norway (900 vehicles, +36.3%). In Greece, ŠKODA even recorded a triple-digit increase with 400 deliveries (August 2017: 200 vehicles, +103.5%).

In Central Europe, sales of 14,800 vehicles remained at the previous year’s level (August 2017: 14,800 vehicles, -0.2%). ŠKODA delivered 6300 vehicles to customers in the Czech home market (August 2017: 7000 vehicles, -9.6%). ŠKODA posted double-digit growth in Hungary (1100 vehicles, + 39.4%) and Croatia (300 vehicles, +46.3%).

In Eastern Europe excluding Russia, ŠKODA increased its total over the same month last year to 3,200 vehicles (August 2017: 3,100 vehicles, +4.8%). In Bulgaria (330 vehicles, +29.4%), Ukraine (400 vehicles, +37.9%) and Kazakhstan (100 deliveries + 93.9%), ŠKODA achieved particularly strong growth.

ŠKODA recorded strong growth in Russia, where deliveries of 6,700 vehicles to customers exceeded last year’s figure by 33.5% (August 2017: 5000 vehicles).

ŠKODA also posted double-digit growth in China. In the world’s largest sales market for the brand, delivering 29,000 vehicles in August represents an increase of 11.5% compared to the same month last year (August 2017: 26,000 vehicles).

In India, the car manufacturer delivered 1500 vehicles in August (August 2017: 1700 vehicles, -15.0%).

Deliveries overseas increased by 24.2% to 2000 units (August 2017: 1600 vehicles).

ŠKODA deliveries in August 2018 (in units, rounded off, by model; +/- in percent compared to August 2017):

ŠKODA CITIGO (only sold in Europe: 3000; +35.1 %)

ŠKODA FABIA (14,800; +21.7 %)

ŠKODA RAPID (15,000; -4.2 %)

ŠKODA KAMIQ (only sold in China): (3800; –)

ŠKODA OCTAVIA (26,500; -11.2 %)

ŠKODA KAROQ (8800; -)

ŠKODA YETI (100; -98.5 %)

ŠKODA KODIAQ (10,700; -4.3 %)

ŠKODA SUPERB (9200; -14.9 %)