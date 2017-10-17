SKF’s third quarter results to be published on 31 October 2017

The SKF Group will publish its results for the third quarter on 31 October 2017 and welcomes investors, analysts and members of the media to take part in a conference call, which will be held in English, at 14:00 Central European Time.

To join the conference call, please dial-in using the following details at least 10 minutes before the start of the call:

SE: +46 (0)8 5065 3936

UK: +44 (0)20 3427 1904

US: +1 212 444 0896

Please inform the operator that you wish to take part in the SKF conference call.

The Group’s results for the third quarter of 2017 will be published around 13:00 Central European Time. All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group’s website: http://investors.skf.com/quarterlyreporting.

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations

tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations

Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

