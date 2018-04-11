SKF’s first quarter results to be published on 26 April 2018

The SKF Group’s results for the first quarter will be published around 8:00 (CEST) on 26 April 2018.

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a conference call, which will be held in English, at 9:00 (CEST).

To join the conference call, please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call:

SE: +46 8 5065 3942

UK: +44 330 336 9411

US: +1 323 994 2083

Please inform the operator that you with to take part in the SKF conference call.

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group’s website: http://investors.skf.com/quarterlyreporting

Media: To book interviews with Alrik Danielson and Christian Johansson after the conference call, please contact Theo Kjellberg on theo.kjellberg@skf.com or +46 725 776576.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations

tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations

Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

SKF is a leading global supplier of bearings, seals, mechatronics, lubrication systems, and services which include technical support, maintenance and reliability services, engineering consulting and training. SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2017 were SEK 77 938 million and the number of employees was 45 678. www.skf.com

