SKF year-end report 2019

Alrik Danielson, President and CEO:

“2019 has been a solid year for SKF. We saw stable demand during the first half of the year. During the last six months, we maintained a strong operating result, despite falling demand. A consistent focus on cost reduction, especially during the fourth quarter, where cost reductions more than compensated for cost inflation, has allowed us to continue to deliver solid results, whilst continuing to invest in our factories and in R&D.

During the fourth quarter, we delivered a strong underlying operating margin of 10.3% (10.4% last year) and an underlying operating profit of SEK 2,181 million (2,197).

We saw a drop in organic sales of 2.9%, with net sales of SEK 21.2 billion. Sales were higher in Asia, driven by strong demand in China, slightly lower in Europe, significantly lower in North America and significantly higher in Latin America.

The industrial business delivered an underlying margin of 13.3%, higher than last year (12.9%), despite a drop in organic sales of 1.2%. Sales were significantly higher in Asia, relatively unchanged in Europe and Latin America and significantly lower in North America.

The automotive business delivered an underlying margin of 2.4% (3.8% last year), due to a fall in organic sales of 7.5%. Sales were significantly lower in Europe and North America, lower in Asia and significantly higher in Latin America.

During the fourth quarter we have taken steps to create a more efficient structure for our support functions. The new way of working and resulting organizational changes are being implemented during 2020-2021 and will see the creation of regional centers of excellence.

Investments supporting our regional manufacturing strategy continue as planned and the recently announced ball bearing factory in Xinchang is ramping up production during the first quarter, as announced in June 2019.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: SKF