SKF solutions for high speed electric powertrains in focus at CTI Symposium

SKF is a leading component supplier to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the independent aftermarket around the world. Designing solutions with the right performance, SKF’s Automotive team creates customer value by focusing on quality, energy efficiency, comfort, optimised performance and safety.

SKF is deeply involved in the development of components for automotive electrification. SKF experts will be present at the CTI Symposium (booth A12) in Berlin on December 3-6 to discuss challenges and solutions relating to bearing design, lubrication, simulation and testing for electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), especially high speed electric motors.

SKF will also feature in a presentation at the symposium entitled “Ultra-compact high speed electric axle with torque vectoring using next generation technology.” This presentation will be given by Mathias Deiml, Department Manager for E-Drive Systems at AVL Software and Functions. It will take place at 1 pm on 4 December as part of parallel session B (Transmissions, E-axles for EV)

To arrange a meeting with SKF automotive experts at CTI Symposium Berlin, please contact anthony.simonin@skf.com or juergen.bitzl@skf.com

For more information about AVL, visit www.avl.com. For more information about the CTI Symposium, see http://drivetrain-symposium.world

