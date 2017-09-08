SKF makes changes to Group Management

SKF is making the following changes to its Group Management, effective immediately.

Kent Viitanen is appointed President, Bearing Operations. Kent was previously Senior Vice President, Group People, Communication and Quality. Kent joined SKF in 1988 and has held a number of business unit and factory management roles, in Sweden and abroad. The Group Quality function will also be integrated into Bearing Operations. Kent is succeeding Luc Graux, who will take up a new role within Bearing Operations.

Carina Bergfelt, in addition to her role as General Counsel and Senior Vice President, Legal and Sustainability, will take on responsibility for People and Communication.

Alrik Danielson, President and CEO, says: “This change ensures we have the leadership in place to implement our already announced investments in world-class manufacturing and digitalisation of our supply and logistics chain.”

