Sizzling Škoda deals set to turn up the heat for UK car buyers

ŠKODA is getting into the summer spirit with a range of tempting new deals and offers on its range of award-winning cars. With significant deposit contributions of up to £3,000, finance rates as low as 3.9% representative APR and servicing packages, ŠKODA is turning up the heat on the competition and delivering fantastic value for money to customers.

Buyers looking to finance their car with a ŠKODA Solutions personal contract plan (PCP) can make big savings on some of the brand’s biggest selling models. The flagship Superb, for example, is available with a £3,000 deposit contribution and two services. With a representative APR of 5.2%, the offer represents exceptional value for money and brings the acclaimed luxury and refinement of ŠKODA’s biggest hatch and estate to an even wider audience. The offer covers all models excluding SE Technology – including the recently introduced SportLine and SportLine Plus variants.

Customers looking to pick up a great deal on an Octavia also have plenty to smile about thanks to a deposit contribution of £2,500. As with the Superb offer, it is available across the range and also includes two services. The offer is only available to customers who finance their car through a ŠKODA Solutions PCP representative APR 5.2%. It covers hatch and estate models, excluding SE Technology models but including the sporty vRS range and the rugged Scout.

Not to be left out, ŠKODA’s highly acclaimed SUV models also come with substantial savings for customers. For Karoq buyers, deposit contributions range from £600 for 1.5 TSI models, up to £2,000 for diesel-engined models. The package comes with two services and a representative APR of 6.8%. Buyers seeking out the larger seven-seater Kodiaq benefit from deposit contributions of £2,000 across the range, along with two services and 4.9% representative APR.

ŠKODA’s smaller models also come with some fantastic offers. Customers looking to snap up a current Fabia can get a £2,000 deposit contribution, along with low rate finance at just 3.9% representative APR. Buyers looking to order the new model – which is set to arrive from September – can net the same low-rate finance package and a deposit contribution of £1,750.

Finally, the ever-popular Citigo comes with a £1,500 deposit contribution and 6.7% representative APR. All offers are available from 3 July 2018 until 1 October and are subject to availability and status.

