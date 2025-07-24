Siyata Mobile and RAM® Mounts partner to launch innovative in-vehicle solutions for push-to-talk handsets

Solutions to be showcased at APCO 2025 July 27-30 at Baltimore Convention Center

Siyata Mobile Inc. (” Siyata ” or the ” Company “), a global developer and vendor of mission-critical Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, today announced a strategic partnership with RAM® Mounts, an industry leader in rugged, U.S.-made mounting systems, to deliver advanced in-vehicle solutions tailored to Siyata’s SD7, SD7 ULTRA handsets and future roadmap handsets. The companies will debut their integrated solutions at APCO 2025, July 27 – 30 at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Maryland .

The collaboration brings together Siyata’s innovative suite of PoC handsets with RAM®’s trusted, high-performance mounting systems to create mission-ready communications solutions designed specifically for the demanding needs of first responders, transportation fleets, utility workers and enterprise customers.

“RAM is the leading manufacturer for quality, U.S.-made in-vehicle docking and mounting solutions,” said Marc Seelenfreund , CEO of Siyata. “Combining our purpose-built SD7 and upcoming SD7 ULTRA handsets with RAM’s proven mounting technology allows us to provide safe, convenient and reliable mobile communications in virtually any vehicle environment.”

“Siyata has developed highly innovative handsets for the Push-to-Talk market, and we believe this will be a powerful partnership that will benefit first responders and many other PTT customers,” said David Brinn , Business Development Manager at RAM® Mounts. “We are proud to collaborate with Siyata and bring enhanced functionality and deployment flexibility to users who rely on secure, in-vehicle communication.”

The integrated solutions will be showcased at RAM’s booth # 2714 at APCO 2025, where attendees can see hands-on demonstrations of the SD7, SD7 ULTRA and compatible RAM® mounting systems designed for both ease of use and durability in the field.

SOURCE: Siyata