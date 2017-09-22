Sir David Adjaye joins elite panel of judges for Lexus Design Award 2018

Lexus is excited to announce the addition of visionary architect Sir David Adjaye as the newest judge for Lexus Design Award 2018. Adjaye, one of the most influential architects of his generation, complements an already world-class panel of judges that also recently added innovative architect Shigeru Ban. Through the Lexus Design Award, Sir David Adjaye and other judges will identify and recognize the next wave of global creators and designers.

Each year, thousands of young creative talent from around the world aspire to be selected to participate in Lexus Design Award, where they have an opportunity to receive mentorship from established global designers, prototype funding, and an invitation to exhibit at the Lexus Design Event during Milan Design Week. Sir David Adjaye and the other judges will select the 12 finalists that best embody this year’s theme, “CO-” and reflect the Lexus brand belief that great design can make the world a better place. At Milan Design Week 2018, Adjaye and his fellow judges will award the coveted grand prix award to one of the finalists.

“The Lexus Design Award provides an incredible platform for young designers from around the globe to help craft a more inclusive future. I’m honored to be part of this panel helping to elevate these voices. This year’s theme particularly resonated with me. As we negotiate the challenges of the 21st century, thinking collaboratively and across disciplines is more important than ever before.” – Sir David Adjaye.

Named as one of the world’s 100 Most Influential People by Time Magazine, the Ghanaian-British architect was knighted in 2017 for services to architecture. In 2016, he received the Panerai London Design Medal. Among his recent accomplishments, Sir Adjaye, designed the National Museum of African American History and Culture – a Smithsonian Institution museum, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. – featuring a crown motif from Yoruba (native Nigerian) sculpture.

Entries to the Lexus Design Award 2018 competition are accepted from July 24 through October 08. The 12 finalists will be announced in January 2018 and the Grand Prix winner will be announced during Milan Design Week – April 16th 2018. For more information on Lexus Design Award 2018, see LexusDesignAward.com.

