Sioux Falls, South Dakota up next for Modine Innovation Tour

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a technology leader in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry, will be in Sioux Falls on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Sheraton Sioux Falls & Convention Center, for their latest stop on the 2017 Innovation Tour.

Traveling across North America, Modine’s 2017 Innovation Tour will feature professional development seminars and showcase the latest products in the HVAC industry such as the new high efficiency residential geothermal unit, commercial rooftop HVAC units, and some of the quietest classroom HVAC products on the market. Also featured are Modine’s unit heater and infrared heater lines.

“Sioux Falls is not only the largest city in South Dakota, it’s a regional staple for everything from shopping to health care,” said Kimberly Raduenz, marketing communications manager for Modine. “We’re hoping to see specifying engineers and contractors from the entire area come out and join us to learn about the latest heating and cooling technology.”

In addition to the product showcase, continuing education will be provided with the following CEU/NATE courses:

Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems Basics (CEU)

Gas Fired Heating for Commercial Heat Equipment (CEU)

Venting of Unit Heaters (CEU/NATE)

“Contractors and specifying engineers who are looking to keep their industry knowledge up to date are invited to sign up for our free classes,” Raduenz said. “Education is a big reason our innovation tour has been so successful, and we hope everyone who attends walks away with a better understanding of the systems and technology they provide to their customers.”

Sheraton Sioux Falls & Convention Center is located at 1211 Northwest Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104. To see the complete agenda and register for the Sioux Falls event Sept. 14, visit https://modineinnovationtour.com/tour-detail/sd/sioux-falls.

For more information about the 2017 Innovation Tour, and to see if Modine will be stopping near you, visit modineinnovationtour.com.

