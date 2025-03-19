Singer Electric chooses AMPECO to help build New Zealand’s largest EV charging network

We’re proud to announce that Singer Electric, New Zealand’s leading electrical solutions provider, has chosen AMPECO as their EV charging management platform

We’re proud to announce that Singer Electric, New Zealand’s leading electrical solutions provider, has chosen AMPECO as their EV charging management platform. With our software now integrated into Singer’s Apollo ecosystem, they are positioned to establish New Zealand’s largest managed EV charging network by the end of the first half of 2025.

Empowering New Zealand’s EV infrastructure growth

Singer Electric has already built a strong foundation in the country’s EV infrastructure, with over 2,000 chargers installed and more than 500 chargers currently being managed by the AMPECO platform. They plan to reach 1,000 managed chargers by Q3 2025 and 2500 by the end of 2025.

By choosing AMPECO, Singer Electric strengthens its full-service offering, which spans consultation, installation, energy management, and ongoing maintenance for organizations transitioning to electric mobility. This comprehensive approach has proven effective for Singer’s major clients including Auckland Transport, Westfield shopping centers, and the Department of Corrections.

Finn McLaren, Head of Sales and Marketing at Singer Electric states:

“As New Zealand accelerates toward a sustainable future, they need partners who understand both the electrical infrastructure and the management systems that make charging networks efficient and profitable. AMPECO’s platform gives us the technological foundation to deliver on both fronts and supports our vision of connected buildings and transport systems that are energy-responsive and predictive.”

Powering Singer’s Apollo ecosystem

Our software now forms a key component of Singer’s Apollo ecosystem, a one-stop solution that simplifies energy management for businesses. Apollo integrates best-of-breed technologies to help organizations achieve their sustainability goals through the principles of decarbonization, decentralization, and digitalization.

By selecting AMPECO’s mature, market-tested platform instead of developing an in-house solution, Singer saved at least 12 months of development time and resources while capitalizing on immediate market opportunities. Our exceptional API integration capabilities and collaborative approach to product roadmap development made us the ideal technology partner for Singer Electric.

Paul Clarkin, Chief Technology Officer at Singer Electric explains:

“AMPECO’s platform is a crucial piece that fits perfectly into our Apollo ecosystem,” explained Paul Clarkin, Chief Technology Officer at Singer Electric. “Their robust solution allows us to rapidly scale while focusing on what we do best – delivering comprehensive electrical solutions that solve real business challenges.””

Enabling New Zealand’s largest managed charging network

With AMPECO’s advanced EV charging management software integrated into their Apollo platform, Singer is now well-positioned to secure complex electrical projects that require precise measurement and control through a digital platform. Building on their strong foundation in government EV projects, they’re expanding their reach as one of New Zealand’s only full-service electrical providers able to deliver sustainable solutions across buildings and transport networks. As Orlin Radev, our CEO at AMPECO confirms:

“Our platform is designed to empower visionaries like Singer Electric who are transforming EV charging from a standalone service into an integral part of a smarter, more sustainable energy ecosystem.”

The AMPECO platform enables Singer to offer property owners and businesses new ways to generate value from EV charging investments. Our flexible, API-driven system supports various business models, from private fleet charging to public pay-for-use networks, all managed through a single interface.

This addresses a critical market need, as property owners recognize EV charging as essential infrastructure but often prefer not to manage its complexities themselves. By choosing AMPECO, Singer Electric can take on this operational burden, transforming what many businesses view as a logistical challenge into a potential revenue-generating opportunity.

Supporting regional expansion beyond New Zealand

Our platform’s scalability and flexibility, combined with Singer’s expertise in electrical systems, create a powerful offering poised to succeed in multiple markets throughout the region. AMPECO’s AWS-hosted platform enables immediate growth into Australia and Pacific Island nations, where interest is already emerging.

As sustainability becomes a business imperative, organizations need technology partners who can simplify their journey toward electrification. Singer Electric’s choice of AMPECO demonstrates how our platform enables large enterprises to rapidly deploy, manage, and scale charging networks across multiple locations making smart electrification accessible, manageable, and beneficial for businesses of all sizes.

SOURCE: AMPECO