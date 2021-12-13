Simple and smart like Dacia – making Duster customers happy with Up & Go

Dacia has developed the UP & GO package to remain close to its customers and to meet their actual needs

A SIMPLE PACKAGE

Dacia has developed the UP & GO package to remain close to its customers and to meet their actual needs. The UP & GO package is available with the New Duster 4×2 bi-fuel petrol-LPG ECO-G 100 and the New Duster 4×2 diesel dCi 115. The UP & GO package adds, to the Prestige version, Multiview Camera (4 cameras to facilitate manoeuvres) and the hands-free card. The diesel engine fit also comes with a spare wheel, resulting in a customer saving of up to €450 in France. These models are exempt from France’s ecological penalty in 2021 and 2022.

AN ATTRACTIVE PACKAGE

The UP & GO package has already appealed to 10,000 customers in France, Germany, Italy and Spain. The promise of reduced delivery times and additional options is attracting an ever-wider customer base. Furthermore, the UP & GO package facilitates the customer journey as configuration, including the choice of engine fit and colour, takes less than a minute.

It structures dialogue between customers and dealerships by getting straight to the point to respond to the needs expressed while also presenting considerable savings. Delivery times are reduced (on average 30 days less for the first 4,000 deliveries) by taking advantage of a finely tuned manufacturing programme and a special distribution process through to the delivery location. The UP & GO package already accounts for more than a quarter of orders for the Dacia Duster in France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

“The UP & GO package is widely appreciated by our customers. It combines a number of advantages to both the product and the service, with options our customers want and guaranteed faster delivery, which is something really expected. It’s simple and smart.” Xavier Martinet, Dacia Marketing, Sales & Operations Director

The UP & GO package enables the Dacia Duster to continue its acceleration in the French market, where 7,783 Dusters (sold to retail customers) have been registered since 1 September (source PFA/AAA DATA). These figures help the Dacia Duster to climb further up the list of Top 10 highest selling cars in France since the start of the year (27,729 registered, 1.8% market share), while the Dacia Sandero continues to challenge at the front of the pack (67,778 registered, 4.5% market share).

SOURCE: Dacia