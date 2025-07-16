SiMa.ai to accelerate edge AI adoption with Cisco for Industry 4.0

SiMa.ai’s Modalix AI platform now compatible with Cisco’s industrial ethernet switches, delivers real-time AI at the industrial edge

SiMa.ai, a leading provider of Machine Learning System on a Chip™ (MLSoC) silicon and the Palette ™ software platform, today announced a go-to-market collaboration with Cisco to bring artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to Industry 4.0 environments. By integrating SiMa.ai’s energy-efficient Modalix AI platform with Cisco’s new, robust and ruggedized IE3500 portfolio of switches, customers can now deploy powerful, production-grade edge AI solutions across manufacturing, logistics, and industrial automation use cases.

Transforming industrial operations with edge AI

The integration addresses the growing demand for low-latency, high-performance AI at the edge, delivering the privacy, reliability, security, and performance required for mission-critical applications.

“This collaboration with Cisco marks a significant milestone in making edge AI accessible and practical for industrial environments,” said Krishna Rangasayee, CEO of SiMa.ai. “Our Modalix platform’s ability to deliver high-performance AI inference with exceptional energy efficiency, combined with Cisco’s proven industrial networking infrastructure, creates a necessary solution for Industry 4.0 transformation.”

Key benefits of the solution

The SiMa.ai Modalix solution with Cisco’s IE3500 switches delivers several critical advantages for industrial customers:

Real-Time AI Processing: The Modalix platform enables sophisticated AI models to run directly at the edge, eliminating latency issues associated with cloud-based processing and enabling real-time decision-making for critical industrial applications.

Industrial-Grade Reliability: Cisco’s IE3500 switches are purpose-built for harsh industrial environments, providing the robust networking foundation necessary to support AI workloads in manufacturing facilities, oil and gas operations, and other demanding industrial settings.

Simplified Deployment: IE3500 switches include power over ethernet (PoE) capability that eliminates the need for separate power supplies for cameras and SiMa.ai Modalix platforms reducing the number of connections and simplifying deployment.

Secure management at the edge: Through Cisco Secure Equipment Access (SEA), administrators can securely access the Modalix platform as well as cameras and remotely manage them.

Enhanced Operational Efficiency: The combination will enable advanced applications such as predictive maintenance, quality inspection, anomaly detection, and process optimization, helping organizations reduce downtime, improve product quality, and optimize resource utilization.

Empowering Industry 4.0 use cases

Together, the two products enable a wide range of Industry 4.0 applications across multiple sectors:

Smart Manufacturing: Real-time quality control, predictive maintenance, and production optimization

Real-time quality control, predictive maintenance, and production optimization Industrial Automation: Intelligent robotics, automated inspection, and process control

Intelligent robotics, automated inspection, and process control Supply Chain and Logistics: Inventory management, package sorting, and warehouse automation

Inventory management, package sorting, and warehouse automation Energy and Utilities: Grid monitoring, equipment diagnostics, and safety compliance

Grid monitoring, equipment diagnostics, and safety compliance Transportation: Fleet management, route optimization, and autonomous vehicle systems

Technical excellence and innovation

SiMa.ai’s Modalix platform is engineered specifically for edge AI applications, featuring a unique architecture that delivers exceptional performance per watt while supporting diverse AI workloads. The platform’s software-defined approach enables rapid deployment of new AI models and applications without hardware changes.

Cisco’s IE3500 switches provide the industrial-grade networking infrastructure essential for edge AI deployments. With features including advanced security, precise timing, and environmental hardening, the IE3500 series can provide reliable connectivity and data transmission in challenging industrial environments.

“Cisco is committed to enabling digital transformation for manufacturing, energy and transportation industries,” said Vikas Butaney, SVP & GM, Secure Routing and Industrial IoT, Cisco. “Our work with SiMa.ai will enable customers to unlock the full potential of Industry 4.0 by combining AI and secure industrial networking technologies.”

Market impact and future outlook

The global edge AI market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing demand for real-time processing, data privacy concerns, and the need to reduce bandwidth costs. According to industry analysts, the edge AI market is expected to reach a significant scale over the next five years, with industrial applications representing a major growth segment.

This collaboration well positions both companies for this transformation, which will provide customers with a solution that addresses the unique challenges of deploying AI in industrial environments.

Availability and next steps

The combined offer of SiMa.ai Modalix and Cisco IE3500 switches is available for evaluation today. Go-to-market initiatives will include technical webinars, proof-of-concept programs, and comprehensive support services to help customers evaluate and deploy edge AI solutions.

SOURCE: SiMa.ai