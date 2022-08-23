Silvercar by Audi adds fully electric Audi e-tron ® Sportback to rental lineup

Silvercar by Audi first and only rental car company to offer Audi e-tron Sportback, now available for rent at select Audi dealerships

Silvercar by Audi, Audi’s premium rental car service, has officially introduced the Audi e-tron Sportback to its premium fleet of rental cars. The fully electric Audi e-tron Sportback model is equipped with an e-quattro all-wheel drive system, intelligent technology, and advanced charging capabilities and will now be available to renters and existing Audi owners at select Audi dealerships.

Silvercar by Audi is the first and only rental car company to offer the Audi e-tron Sportback electric vehicle as a rental option to customers. Customers can now get behind the wheel of a premium electric vehicle distinguished by its refined coupe SUV design, which combines the functionality of a spacious SUV with the elegance of a four-door coupe offering everyday utility and a distinct road presence.

In addition, qualified Audi drivers can test out the e-tron Sportback model at no additional charge through “Always Audi,” a program that provides qualified current owners and new leasees with seven Silvercar by Audi rental days. “Always Audi” offers an extended electric vehicle driving experience without the commitment of purchasing.

“The Audi e-tron Sportback is unmatched in combining all-electric performance and luxury. Our customers have been asking and we’re excited that they will now be able to rent these vehicles at select Audi dealerships through Silvercar by Audi. It’s a great way to experience Audi’s electric future,” said Sara Whiffen, VP of Strategy, Mobility & Retail Operations at Audi of America. “Audi of America is committed to sustainability and making electrification a reality across our business.”

From the inside out, the Audi e-tron Sportback continues the design-oriented approach of repeatable performance, longevity and peak charging power. The second fully electric model from the brand provides the fit and finish that luxury buyers expect in the segment. With safety as a priority, positioned low in the vehicle within a protective honeycomb structure, the e-tron battery is engineered to utilize 91 percent, or 86.5 kWh, of the 95 kWh total battery capacity. This engineering approach helps ensure high battery power during the charge cycle.

​While the Audi e-tron Sportback is the newest member of the Silvercar rental fleet, Silvercar customers are able to choose from a range of Audi sedans and SUVs. Onboard Wi-Fi is included for passenger use on all models, along with GPS navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio at no additional cost. All Silvercar customers will continue to benefit from no mileage restrictions and no fees for car seat rentals. Silvercar prides itself on customer loyalty, and currently maintains a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 84 (surveyed using Delighted by Qualtrics) – a score five times better than the rental car industry as a whole. Silvercar by Audi was also named the top car rental company by the Condé Nast Traveler 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards.

