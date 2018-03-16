Sika introduces new range of expandable cavity sealers for the automotive body-in-white

Sika Automotive launches the SikaBaffle 400 series – a new product family of high performing, heat-expandable cavity sealers for acoustic damping and moisture sealing.
Typically used as acoustic cavity sealers, SikaBaffle®-400 series products also provide outstanding performance as a barrier against water intrusion.
Products from the new 400-series family are available at different expansion rates to perfectly fit specific applications in the vehicle structure to optimize material usage. The SikaBaffle-400 series offers excellent cavity sealing properties across a wider range of baking temperatures than previous products – even under the variable bake schedules used in the automotive industry.
SikaBaffle-400 series products are designed in line with Sika’s strategy to delivery technologies in line with the latest automotive industry market trends:
Globalization & Competitiveness:
- Available globally, supplied locally
- Optimized material usage with wide range of design flexibility
- Best cost/performance for high-, mid-, and low production volumes
Product performance:
- Excellent acoustic damping and water sealing
- Full range of expansion rates and baking temperatures, including low bake and in cold zones
- Fully seals at larger gaps, seams, including after thermal expansion of substrates during multiple-bake processes
- Compatible with new substrates used in lightweight construction
Sustainability:
- Products enable lighter weight vehicle body designs, better able to meet emissions requirements
The first released product from the new 400 series is SikaBaffle-455, a very high-expansion cavity sealer with improved acoustic properties and excellent watertight performance. Thanks to its homogenous expansion properties, SikaBaffle-455 applications can be designed to optimize material usage without excess material – supporting vehicle lightweighting initiatives. Its outstanding sealing properties ensure a complete seal under production conditions – i.e. multiple bake schedules – and also during real aging of the vehicle.
SikaBaffle-455 has been released at major OEMs and is globally available.*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.