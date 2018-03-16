Sika introduces new range of expandable cavity sealers for the automotive body-in-white

Sika Automotive launches the SikaBaffle 400 series – a new product family of high performing, heat-expandable cavity sealers for acoustic damping and moisture sealing.

Typically used as acoustic cavity sealers, SikaBaffle®-400 series products also provide outstanding performance as a barrier against water intrusion.

Products from the new 400-series family are available at different expansion rates to perfectly fit specific applications in the vehicle structure to optimize material usage. The SikaBaffle-400 series offers excellent cavity sealing properties across a wider range of baking temperatures than previous products – even under the variable bake schedules used in the automotive industry.

SikaBaffle-400 series products are designed in line with Sika’s strategy to delivery technologies in line with the latest automotive industry market trends:

Globalization & Competitiveness:

Available globally, supplied locally

Optimized material usage with wide range of design flexibility

Best cost/performance for high-, mid-, and low production volumes

Product performance:

Excellent acoustic damping and water sealing

Full range of expansion rates and baking temperatures, including low bake and in cold zones

Fully seals at larger gaps, seams, including after thermal expansion of substrates during multiple-bake processes

Compatible with new substrates used in lightweight construction

Sustainability:

Products enable lighter weight vehicle body designs, better able to meet emissions requirements

The first released product from the new 400 series is SikaBaffle-455, a very high-expansion cavity sealer with improved acoustic properties and excellent watertight performance. Thanks to its homogenous expansion properties, SikaBaffle-455 applications can be designed to optimize material usage without excess material – supporting vehicle lightweighting initiatives. Its outstanding sealing properties ensure a complete seal under production conditions – i.e. multiple bake schedules – and also during real aging of the vehicle.

SikaBaffle-455 has been released at major OEMs and is globally available.

