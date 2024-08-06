Significant hydrogen project in the Czech Republic involving Solaris

Martin Uher Bus, a private transport company, has selected Solaris to supply the first hydrogen buses for its fleet

Martin Uher Bus, a private transport company, has selected Solaris to supply the first hydrogen buses for its fleet. Ten Urbino 12 hydrogen vehicles will operate public transport in the Central Bohemian region around Prague. The buses are scheduled for delivery in the end of 2025.

The first hydrogen buses project in the Central Bohemian region will be implemented with the participation of Solaris. The manufacturer will supply ten Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen buses, equipped with state-of-the-art fuel cells with a total power of 70 kW. The only by-products of the chemical reaction occurring in the fuel cell are heat and steam, thus such vehicles produce absolutely no harmful emissions at the point of use. The buses will be refueled with hydrogen produced from 100% green electricity, sourced from the Vrané nad Vltavou hydroelectric power plant. This method generates no carbon dioxide emissions, making the hydrogen produced green and completely climate-neutral. Ten Solaris 12 hydrogen buses will operate in the hilly areas around Mníšek pod Brdy in the Central Bohemian region. The hydrogen-powered vehicles will be delivered in the end of 2025.

“I am extremely proud that Martin Uher Bus has chosen our company as a partner in the transition to zero-emission transport using 10 modern Solaris Urbino hydrogen buses. We are honored to be part of this significant hydrogen project in the Czech Republic. We will bring our experience and extensive knowledge to this initiative – our company has already delivered more than 220 hydrogen fuel cell buses to customers from 10 European countries,” said Roman Zdráhal, Managing Director at Solaris Czech.

“We are the most populated region in the Czech Republic and are we closely monitor innovations in transport and other sectors. We are the first region in the country to launch a major hydrogen project in transport. At some point in the future, all transport is to be emission-free, and we need to test the latest technologies in practice. We already have electric buses on lines in Kutná Hora, Kladno, and the Benešov region. Now we will also try out the other promising fuel – hydrogen. We believe that the new hydrogen-powered buses will also prove themselves in the difficult, rough terrain around Mníšek pod Brdy,” said Petra Pecková, Governor of the Central Bohemian region.

“Being an operator in this prestigious pilot project is both an honor and a great responsibility for us. The great advantage of hydrogen buses is that they are emission-free and do not require long battery recharging times, ensuring their growing use in transportation. We believe that passengers and drivers will appreciate in actual operation their state-of-the-art equipment and excellent performance in the difficult terrain around Mníšek pod Brdy and will enjoy traveling with them”, added Martin Uher, Managing Director of the Martin Uher Bus transport company.

To date, Solaris has delivered 1,400 buses and trolleybuses to nearly 30 Czech cities, including Prague, Ostrava, Brno, České Budějovice, Olomouc, Plzeň, Teplice, and Ústí nad Labem. One third of the vehicles supplied to the Czech Republic are zero-emission – Solaris Trollino and Solaris Urbino electric buses.

SOURCE: Solaris