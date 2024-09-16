Siemens to supply charging systems and services to decarbonise road transport across Europe

Siemens Smart Infrastructure and E.ON Drive Infrastructure are collaborating to bring smart and efficient fast-charging infrastructure to millions of electric vehicles driving across Europe

The two companies have signed a global framework agreement that includes access to the web-based backend service Sifinity Control in addition to DC charging stations. This gives E.ON comprehensive visibility and configuration options across the charging stations to easily manage and monitor the entire charging network.

The company has also ordered several IoT-enabled substations. These will provide additional value for E.ON by effectively managing the energy supply for the charging stations and intelligently controlling the infrastructure.

In addition to providing backend access to E.ON, which is a new and unique feature, Siemens offers a variety of service concepts over the lifetime of the charging infrastructure. This ensures highest availability and a reliable charging experience for the driver.

The SICHARGE D charging system enables a total of four charge points to one grid connection and the possibility to choose Worldline Valina as one of various payment terminals. Through this, E.ON gets the flexibility to fulfill different regions’ requirements.

The framework agreement will see the two companies strengthen charging infrastructure across Europe in markets including Germany, Italy, Sweden and the United Kingdom. This facilitates E.ON’s objective to launch at least 1,000 new public high-power charging points per year. The contract covers a two-year timeframe, during which additional technologies like truck charging and Megawatt charging will be further developed to future-proof increasing demand for a broader range of electric road transport.

Arjan Van Der Eijk, Chief Operating Officer at E.ON Drive Infrastructure stated: “With Siemens, we have another strong provider on board that supports us with its solutions for the expansion of our public charging network in Europe, serving a wide range of current and future use cases. The combination of reliable hardware and tailor-made services ensures a stable network and an optimized charging experience.”

Siemens SICHARGE D chargers, which meet Deutschlandnetz requirements and are compliant with the German calibration law (Eichrecht), have undergone intensive testing at E.ON’s e-mobility testing lab in Essen, Germany, proving their field readiness. The new framework agreement follows a separate tender, which saw Siemens Smart Infrastructure supply and install 17 SICHARGE D chargers in the Czech Republic.

Markus Mildner, CEO of eMobility at Siemens Smart Infrastructure, said: “For charging station operators, customer satisfaction and a high level of profitability are the most important priorities. With the high quality and reliability of our hardware and our service offerings, we want to support E.ON in achieving this goal.”

The E.ON subsidiary E.ON Drive Infrastructure is a pan-European charge point operator that combines network development, construction and operation of public charging infrastructure for electric cars and commercial vehicles. It is one of the leading providers of charging stations along German highways.

Siemens eMobility offers IoT-enabled hardware, software and services for AC and DC charging from 11 kW to 1 Megawatt for a broad range of applications.

SOURCE: Siemens