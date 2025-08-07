Siemens: Earnings release and financial results Q3 FY 2025

The financial publications can be downloaded at www.siemens.com/ir

Outlook

We confirm our outlook for fiscal 2025.Digital Industries expects for fiscal 2025 a change in comparable revenue, net of currency translation and portfolio effects, in a range of (6)% to 1% and a profit margin of 15% to 19%.Smart Infrastructure expects for fiscal 2025 comparable revenue growth of 6% to 9% and a profit margin of 17% to 18%, excluding a gain of €315 million recorded in Q2 FY 2025 from exiting its wiring accessories business.

Mobility expects for fiscal 2025 comparable revenue growth of 8% to 10% and a profit margin of 8% to 10%.

For the Siemens Group, we expect comparable revenue growth in the range of 3% to 7% and a book-to-bill ratio above 1. We expect basic EPS from net income before purchase price allocation accounting (EPS pre PPA) for fiscal 2025 in a range of €10.40 to €11.00.

Effects related to Altair and Dotmatics, which we successfully acquired ahead of schedule, as well as the gain from the sale of Innomotics, are not included in this outlook. During the first nine months of fiscal 2025, these effects contributed, in total, a positive €2.44 per share to basic EPS pre PPA. This outlook also excludes burdens from legal and regulatory matters.