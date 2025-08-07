Siemens: Earnings release and financial results Q3 FY 2025

Orders for the latest quarter grew 28% on a comparable basis

“Our third-quarter performance demonstrates that Siemens is delivering robust results despite the volatile global market. We’re posting sustained growth momentum in orders, revenue and net income. Digitalization and sustainability continue to be our growth drivers. In addition, with the closing of our acquisition of Dotmatics, we’re opening up new markets in life sciences and are combining scientific intelligence with our industrial AI technologies.” – Roland Busch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens AG

“In the third quarter, we posted an excellent €2.9 billion in Free cash flow, and we are again aiming to achieve a double-digit Free-cash-flow return for the full fiscal year. Looking ahead, we remain highly confident that we will deliver sustainable and profitable growth. We confirm our outlook for fiscal 2025.” – Ralf P. Thomas, Chief Financial Officer of Siemens AG

Earnings Release Q3 FY 2025, April 1 to June 30, 2025: Robust results continue – Outlook confirmed

Outlook

We confirm our outlook for fiscal 2025.Digital Industries expects for fiscal 2025 a change in comparable revenue, net of currency translation and portfolio effects, in a range of (6)% to 1% and a profit margin of 15% to 19%.Smart Infrastructure expects for fiscal 2025 comparable revenue growth of 6% to 9% and a profit margin of 17% to 18%, excluding a gain of €315 million recorded in Q2 FY 2025 from exiting its wiring accessories business.

Mobility expects for fiscal 2025 comparable revenue growth of 8% to 10% and a profit margin of 8% to 10%.

For the Siemens Group, we expect comparable revenue growth in the range of 3% to 7% and a book-to-bill ratio above 1. We expect basic EPS from net income before purchase price allocation accounting (EPS pre PPA) for fiscal 2025 in a range of €10.40 to €11.00.

Effects related to Altair and Dotmatics, which we successfully acquired ahead of schedule, as well as the gain from the sale of Innomotics, are not included in this outlook. During the first nine months of fiscal 2025, these effects contributed, in total, a positive €2.44 per share to basic EPS pre PPA. This outlook also excludes burdens from legal and regulatory matters.

