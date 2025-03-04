Siemens and Mennekes accelerate expansion of eMobility charging infrastructure

Siemens and Mennekes enter partnership to simplify the sustainable planning of eMobility charging infrastructure

Siemens Smart Infrastructure and Mennekes are partnering to simplify and improve power distribution planning for eMobility charging infrastructure. As part of this collaboration, Mennekes is the first partner to join the Simaris software ecosystem, giving electrical planners access to Mennekes’ industrial eMobility portfolio. The Simaris planning tools help electrical planners dimension the electrical power distribution and determine the required devices such as distribution boards, making the planning of e-charging infrastructure with Mennekes charging stations simple, efficient, and seamless. This collaboration is an important step towards promoting electromobility and thereby reducing CO₂ emissions in the transport sector.

“This partnership allows us to offer our customers everything from a single source for fast and easy planning of sustainable e-charging infrastructure. Together we are accelerating the energy transition,” said Stephan May, CEO of Electrification and Automation, Siemens Smart Infrastructure.

Electrical planning with Simaris planning tools

E-charging solutions from Mennekes are simple and efficient to install. Through the partnership, the preliminary planning steps for reliable energy distribution for e-charging infrastructure are simplified. The Simaris tools enable the automatic design of all components and systems for the e-charging infrastructure, automatically considering relevant standards. The tool creates easy-to-use planning documents and specifications for tenders, including budgeting. Additionally, the tool provides Building Information Modeling (BIM) data for smooth data exchange, so that the planning of the charging infrastructure can be considered early in the digital twin. Projects and data from the Simaris tools can be shared, exported and imported.

“We are excited that Mennekes is the first external partner in our Simaris ecosystem, giving customers direct access to their product portfolio. This will make power distribution planning for eMobility infrastructure even simpler,” said Andreas Matthé, CEO of Electrical Products, Siemens Smart Infrastructure.

Christopher Mennekes, CEO of Mennekes, added: “For years, we have been offering not just customized charging solutions, but also a wide range of services for planners. By partnering with Siemens and integrating our charging infrastructure into Simaris, we are continuing along this path and making day-to-day work easier for planners.”

SOURCE: Siemens