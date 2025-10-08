Sicharge Flex: Siemens unveils next-gen EV charging system for the megawatt era

New charging system features industry-leading power density and flexible dispenser options to fit any site

Siemens today announced the launch of the Sicharge Flex product family, its next-generation electric vehicle (EV) distributed charging system, designed to be flexible, reliable, and economical – adaptable for a variety of use cases. Designed with modularity, scalability, and versatile adaptability, Sicharge Flex underscores Siemens’ unwavering commitment to leading the charge in smart infrastructure and the global transition to electric mobility.

As the demand for robust and efficient EV charging infrastructure continues to surge, Sicharge Flex emerges as an adaptable answer to diverse use cases, be it for fleet and depot or en-route charging. Unlike rigid, single-purpose charging systems, Sicharge Flex offers a dynamic and adaptable approach, ensuring optimal performance and investment protection for operators and businesses.

The right power at the right outlet at the right time

Sicharge Flex sets new benchmarks in technical performance and operational flexibility. At its core is a pioneering fully dynamic power distribution system, which intelligently allocates power across multiple charging points based on real-time vehicle demand. This means that all power groups are routable to all outlets in all configurations, delivering the right power to the right outlet at the right time. This system offers a wide power range, from 480 kW to over 1.68 megawatt, enabling the charge points to deliver power in 80/120 kW increments. As a result, it ensures optimal and efficient power delivery to exactly where it is needed. Supporting both CCS and MCS charging standards allows for up to 4 MCS charge points to be installed with a single system. SICHARGE FLEX delivers up to 1,500 A of charging current through its MCS dispenser, enabling rapid charging for even the largest electric vehicles like heavy-duty trucks as well as electric city and overland buses.

The system also boasts an industry-leading power density, enabling high-capacity charging within a remarkably compact footprint (up to 656 kW/m2). Combined with the front-in front-out cooling system, allowing for wall placements, offering a critical advantage for space-constrained environments. Additionally, the system features the flexibility to support dispensers placed up to 300 meters away from the central power cabinet. These dispensers can also be floor-mounted with a minimal footprint (0.1 m2 for CCS and 0.2 m2 for MCS), wall-mounted or overhead-mounted in different options to flexibly fit any site.

“The introduction of Sicharge Flex marks a significant milestone in our journey to build a comprehensive and sustainable E-Mobility ecosystem,” said Markus Mildner, CEO eMobility, Siemens Smart Infrastructure. “This solution embodies our vision for a future where EV charging is not only fast and reliable, but also seamlessly integrated and highly efficient. Sicharge Flex empowers our customers to confidently scale their operations, optimize energy use, and contribute to a cleaner, more electrified world.”

Future-proof technology and user-centric innovation

Engineered for ease of use and long-term reliability, Sicharge Flex family features a user-centric design that simplifies installation and maintenance. It is seamlessly integrated with existing Siemens eMobility ecosystems. The cloud-based monitoring and management solution Sifinity Control offers operators full visibility and remote-control of their charging infrastructure, ensuring maximum uptime and operational efficiency. It enables complete configuration – from installation to display customization – tailored to specific operational needs.

For depot operators, integration with DepotFinity’s smart energy management optimizes fleet charging even under limited grid capacity, reducing the need for costly infrastructure upgrades. Combined with the dynamic power distribution of Sicharge Flex, this intelligent energy control lowers total cost of ownership while maintaining reliable operations.

Early market adoption and customer confidence

Even before its general release, Sicharge Flex attracted significant interest and commitment from key industry players, underscoring the market’s confidence in Siemens’ technology. OMV, a leading Charge Point Operator (CPO) and Mobility Service Provider (MSP) based in Vienna, Austria operating a network in Austria, Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary, has already placed an order for the Sicharge Flex system. The site in Kufstein, Austria – a strategically important location along the A12 corridor connecting Germany and Italy – will be designed to serve passenger cars as well as eTrucks and eBuses. Kufstein already hosts an existing petrol station, confirming the site’s excellent positioning and accessibility for long-haul and regional traffic. In the first phase, six charging points will be installed, with a planned expansion to ten charging points following grid reinforcement by the local Distribution System Operator (DSO).

“At OMV, our mission is to provide our customers with reliable, high-performance charging infrastructure that meets the demands of modern mobility – today and tomorrow. The new site in Kufstein is a prime example of how we combine strategic location planning with cutting-edge technology to deliver real value: fast charging for eTrucks, eBuses and passenger cars, seamless user experience, and future-ready scalability,” said Eric Schulze, Senior Vice President Retail Mobility & Convenience, OMV. “As both a Charge Point Operator and Mobility Service Provider, we are proud to be the first to bring this system into operation and to continue leading the way in sustainable transport solutions across Central Europe.”

Commitment to sustainability and trust

Beyond its technical capabilities, Sicharge Flex reflects Siemens’ deep-rooted commitment to sustainability by enabling highly efficient energy use and optimized power utilization. Its design offers grid-balancing capabilities, further enhancing the stability and sustainability of energy networks.

Furthermore, Sicharge Flex is developed with Siemens’ robust “Security by Design” principles, incorporating foundational cybersecurity measures such as encryption at rest, and in transit together with secure boot to protect data and ensure system integrity.

Availability

Sicharge Flex was officially launched at Busworld 2025 in Brussels, where attendees experienced its innovative features firsthand. The product will be available for purchase in 2026, with Siemens eMobility poised to support customers in deploying this transformative charging solution across various applications including transportation/logistic companies, CPOs and OEMs.

E-Mobility is crucial for achieving global climate goals. Siemens eMobility is dedicated to integrating it into everyday life, contributing to a more sustainable future. Its portfolio covers all aspects of smart and efficient DC charging infrastructure, including IoT-connected hardware, software, and a comprehensive service offering – beyond hardware. It particularly focuses on the growing high-power fast charging segment – for depot and en-route applications. Siemens eMobility’s customers include Charge Point Operators, OEMs, energy companies, and fleet operators.

SOURCE: Siemens