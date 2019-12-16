Showcase of Sustainability: The Audi Brand Experience Center at Munich Airport

Holistic energy concept based on geothermics

1,650 solar cells generate electricity for one of Europe’s biggest charging parks

Horst Hanschur, head of Retail Business Development & Customer Services: “Inspiration for our international sales network and guests from all over the world”

Sustainable concepts for future sales: Recently, the company has been showing that economy and ecology do not contradict each other at the new Audi Brand Experience Center at Munich airport. The 3,580-square-meter building is a showcase for state-of-the-art energy and building technology. As an international training center for the Audi sales network and an event location, it functions as a role model and multiplier.