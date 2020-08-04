Shelter’s Clapp takes helm of IIHS Board of Directors

Dan Clapp, of Shelter Insurance Companies, has assumed leadership of the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety’s Board of Directors for the remainder of 2020 and all of 2021.
Clapp, executive vice president at Shelter, took over as chair in July as planned, following six months as chair-elect. Angela Sparks, vice president and actuary at State Farm Insurance Companies and the 2019 Board chair, had continued leading the Board in the first half of 2020.
“Shelter Insurance is proud to support the IIHS mission of reducing the losses — deaths, injuries and property damage — from motor vehicle crashes,” Clapp says. “IIHS is a shining example of an industry coming together for the greater good, and I look forward to working with the Board to ensure the Institute continues operating safely and effectively during this challenging time.”
The Board voted to have Sparks stay on as chair for six months after last year’s chair-elect, Hank Nayden, retired from GEICO Corporation, where he was vice president and general counsel.
As of July, Stan McNaughton, president and chief executive officer of PEMCO Insurance, is chair-elect, and Scott Ziegler, business leader at Progressive Insurance, is vice chair.
“This year has turned out much differently from what anyone predicted when Dan and Angela agreed to lead the Board,” says David Harkey, president of IIHS and HLDI. “We are fortunate to have had Angela’s leadership as we navigated the early part of the pandemic and to have Dan’s guidance for whatever the coming months bring.”
Other current IIHS Board members are:
- Allen Anderson, senior vice president and chief underwriting officer, personal lines, Selective Insurance
- Kristina (Kriss) Barronton, vice president, auto product line, USAA
- Charles M. Chamness, president and chief executive officer, National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies
- Cody Cook, senior vice president, personal products, Erie Insurance Group
- Todd Davis, vice president, field product, Nationwide
- Brian Deephouse, vice president, product management, Auto Club Enterprises
- Dan Halsey, president, personal lines, The Hanover Insurance Group
- John Hardiman, director of public affairs, NJM Insurance Group
- David Harkey, president, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety
- Jim Litherland, regional product manager, CHUBB
- Richard Lonardo, vice president, MetLife
- William D. Loucks Jr., president, 21st Century Insurance, Farmers Insurance Group
- Robert Lyon, president and chief executive officer, Rockingham Insurance
- James MacPhee, president, chief operating officer, Liberty Mutual Insurance
- John McCaskill, senior vice president, property and casualty underwriting, American National
- Rob McDade, senior vice president of property casualty, COUNTRY Financial
- Ted Murphy, chief operations officer, Amica Mutual Insurance Company
- Marc Natrillo, auto line lead, personal lines, The Hartford
- Tim Nee, chief operating officer, The Responsive Auto Insurance Company
- Holly Reston, senior executive, underwriting, North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company
- Don Robinson, vice president, underwriting, product management and data science, GEICO Corporation
- David A. Sampson, president and chief executive officer, American Property Casualty Insurance Association
- Duane Sanders, executive vice president and president, property and casualty division, Kemper Corporation
- Bill Westrate, enterprise president, American Family Insurance
- Andrew Woods, vice president, personal lines – research and development, The Travelers Companies, Inc.
- John Xu, vice president and chief actuary, CSAA Insurance Group
- Floyd M. Yager, senior vice president, property product management, Allstate Insurance Group
SOURCE: IIHS