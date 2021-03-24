Shelter’s Clapp remains IIHS Board chair for 2021

Dan Clapp, executive vice president of Shelter Insurance, will remain at the helm of the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety’s Board of Directors for 2021 as planned.
Clapp, executive vice president at Shelter, took over as chair in July, following six months as chair-elect.
“Even as the world’s focus shifted to a different type of threat over the past year, the loss of life due to motor vehicle crashes has not abated,” Clapp says. “Our industry’s consistent support of the Institute’s vital work is more important than ever.”
Stan McNaughton, president and chief executive officer of PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company, remains chair-elect, and Scott Ziegler, business leader at Progressive Insurance, is staying on as vice chair.
“The steady guidance of Dan and the rest of the board has allowed us to remain productive despite the challenges brought by the pandemic,” says David Harkey, president of IIHS and HLDI.
Other current IIHS Board members are:
- Allen Anderson, senior vice president and chief underwriting officer, personal lines, Selective Insurance
- Kristina (Kriss) Barronton, vice president, auto product line, USAA
- Charles M. Chamness, president and chief executive officer, National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies
- Cody Cook, senior vice president, claims, Erie Insurance Group
- Todd Davis, vice president, field product, Nationwide
- Brian Deephouse, vice president, product management, Auto Club Enterprises
- Dan Halsey, president, personal lines, The Hanover Insurance Group
- David Harkey, president, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety
- Jim Litherland, regional product manager, CHUBB
- Richard Lonardo, vice president, MetLife
- Robert Lyon, president and chief executive officer, Rockingham Insurance
- James MacPhee, president, chief operating officer, Liberty Mutual Insurance
- Chris Malone, senior vice president and chief financial officer, NJM Insurance Group
- John McCaskill, senior vice president, property and casualty underwriting, American National
- Rob McDade, senior vice president of property casualty, COUNTRY Financial
- Ted Murphy, chief operations officer, Amica Mutual Insurance Company
- Tim Nee, chief operating officer, The Responsive Auto Insurance Company
- Holly Reston, senior executive, underwriting, North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company
- Don Robinson, vice president, underwriting, product management and data science, GEICO Corporation
- David A. Sampson, president and chief executive officer, American Property Casualty Insurance Association
- Duane Sanders, executive vice president and president, property and casualty division, Kemper Corporation
- Bill Westrate, enterprise president and CEO-elect, American Family Insurance
- Andrew Woods, vice president, personal lines – research and development, The Travelers Companies, Inc.
- John Xu, vice president and chief actuary, CSAA Insurance Group
- Floyd M. Yager, senior vice president, product and experience design, Allstate Insurance Group
SOURCE: IIHS, HLDI