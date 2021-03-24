Shelter’s Clapp remains IIHS Board chair for 2021

Dan Clapp, executive vice president of Shelter Insurance, will remain at the helm of the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety’s Board of Directors for 2021 as planned.

Clapp, executive vice president at Shelter, took over as chair in July, following six months as chair-elect.

“Even as the world’s focus shifted to a different type of threat over the past year, the loss of life due to motor vehicle crashes has not abated,” Clapp says. “Our industry’s consistent support of the Institute’s vital work is more important than ever.”

Stan McNaughton, president and chief executive officer of PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company, remains chair-elect, and Scott Ziegler, business leader at Progressive Insurance, is staying on as vice chair.

“The steady guidance of Dan and the rest of the board has allowed us to remain productive despite the challenges brought by the pandemic,” says David Harkey, president of IIHS and HLDI.

Other current IIHS Board members are:

Allen Anderson, senior vice president and chief underwriting officer, personal lines, Selective Insurance

Kristina (Kriss) Barronton, vice president, auto product line, USAA

Charles M. Chamness, president and chief executive officer, National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies

Cody Cook, senior vice president, claims, Erie Insurance Group

Todd Davis, vice president, field product, Nationwide

Brian Deephouse, vice president, product management, Auto Club Enterprises

Dan Halsey, president, personal lines, The Hanover Insurance Group

David Harkey, president, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

Jim Litherland, regional product manager, CHUBB

Richard Lonardo, vice president, MetLife

Robert Lyon, president and chief executive officer, Rockingham Insurance

James MacPhee, president, chief operating officer, Liberty Mutual Insurance

Chris Malone, senior vice president and chief financial officer, NJM Insurance Group

John McCaskill, senior vice president, property and casualty underwriting, American National

Rob McDade, senior vice president of property casualty, COUNTRY Financial

Ted Murphy, chief operations officer, Amica Mutual Insurance Company

Tim Nee, chief operating officer, The Responsive Auto Insurance Company

Holly Reston, senior executive, underwriting, North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company

Don Robinson, vice president, underwriting, product management and data science, GEICO Corporation

David A. Sampson, president and chief executive officer, American Property Casualty Insurance Association

Duane Sanders, executive vice president and president, property and casualty division, Kemper Corporation

Bill Westrate, enterprise president and CEO-elect, American Family Insurance

Andrew Woods, vice president, personal lines – research and development, The Travelers Companies, Inc.

John Xu, vice president and chief actuary, CSAA Insurance Group

Floyd M. Yager, senior vice president, product and experience design, Allstate Insurance Group

