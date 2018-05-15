Sharp Bus Lines purchases 60 Thomas Built Buses equipped with state-of-the-art safety features

Sharp Bus Lines, one of the largest full-service student transportation companies in Ontario, Canada, has added 60 new Thomas Built Saf-T-Liner® C2 school buses equipped with the latest in safety technology and features. Unlike other buses in its fleet, these are equipped with the new Perimeter View™ 360 camera package (PV360) and Mobileye collision avoidance through Thomas Built Buses. Both technologies are part of Thomas Built’s BusWise® suite of technologies.

“As a company, we pride ourselves on delivering the safest and most reliable transportation possible, and we believe these new features help us to achieve just that,” said Adam Sharp of Sharp Bus Lines. “The PV360 and Mobileye systems demonstrate leading-edge road safety that will reduce accidents and help our drivers be safer on the road. We anticipate that these technologies will increase safety as well as driver retention.”

The PV360 is a state-of-the-art camera that was the first of its kind in the industry and is still the only package that provides a 360-degree bird’s-eye view all the way around the exterior of the bus. Unlike other cameras in the marketplace that provide images on split screens, the PV360 camera shows full visibility all the way around the bus with screens that are stitched together to create one seamless image.

To ensure a complete view, high-resolution wide-angle cameras are installed in the front, back, left and right sides of the school bus. These four cameras provide the driver with crisp, real-time video images of everything that is happening outside of the bus without constantly switching views. And if the driver needs a closer look, he or she can toggle between cameras for a close-up.

The Mobileye collision avoidance is another factory-installed option for the Saf-T-Liner C2. The system provides collision prevention and mitigation by warning drivers of potential incidents before they happen. Other system benefits are pedestrian and cyclist detection, headway monitoring to avoid tailgating, lane departure warning to help avoid drifting, and speed limit indication.

“No other manufacturer was able to provide this level of technology for our fleet,” continued Sharp. “When we saw what these new technologies were capable of, we knew we had to have them in our fleet.”

