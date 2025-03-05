Seven Honda and Acura dealerships achieve EPA ENERGY STAR certification, setting the standard for superior energy performance in the auto industry

Honda and Acura brands have more ENERGY STAR certified vehicle dealerships than any other automaker

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded ENERGY STAR certification to seven additional Honda and Acura dealerships, recognizing them as among the most energy-efficient vehicle dealerships in the country. Supported by the Honda and Acura Environmental Leadership Programs, the auto industry’s first structured programs that help dealers measurably reduce their environmental impact, Honda and Acura dealers are setting the standard for superior energy performance. Since the EPA established the ENERGY STAR certification for vehicle dealerships in 2024, 14 Honda and Acura dealerships have earned the certification – the most of any automaker.

According to the EPA, on average, ENERGY STAR certified buildings use 35% less energy and contribute 35% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than non-certified buildings. Through the Honda and Acura Environmental Leadership Programs, participating dealers have measurably reduced their energy and water use by installing high-efficiency water fixtures, LED lighting, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air condition) upgrades, and solar panels.

Adding to the first group of certified dealerships are the following 2025 and late 2024 ENERGY STAR certified Honda and Acura dealerships:

First Texas Honda , Austin, Texas

, Austin, Texas Hardin Honda , Anaheim, Calif.

, Anaheim, Calif. Honda of Serramonte , Colma, Calif.

, Colma, Calif. Klein Honda , Everett, Wash.

, Everett, Wash. Rallye Acura , Roslyn, N.Y.

, Roslyn, N.Y. Space Coast Honda , Cocoa, Fla.

, Cocoa, Fla. Tony Honda, Waipahu, Hawaii

“With support from the Honda and Acura Environmental Leadership Programs, our dealer partners continue to lead the industry in environmentally responsible dealership operations,” said Jessika Laudermilk, assistant vice president of Honda National Auto Sales at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “At Honda, we’re working to realize our goal of zero environmental impact by 2050, and we celebrate all of our dealer partners who are embracing eco-conscious solutions, big and small, to reduce their own environmental impact.”

To earn the prestigious ENERGY STAR certification, the seven Honda and Acura dealerships met strict energy performance standards. Using EPA’s online ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager® tool, they assessed their energy performance based on 12 months of utility bills. The dealerships were then evaluated with the EPA’s 1–100 ENERGY STAR score, which compares similar-sized dealerships and their operations. The seven Honda and Acura dealerships became eligible for the ENERGY STAR certification by earning scores of 75 and higher, which indicated that they are more energy efficient than 75% of similar dealerships nationwide.

Quotes from Honda and Acura ENERGY STAR dealers

Klein Honda Vice President Rory Klein: “We are truly honored to earn ENERGY STAR certification. Achieving this certification is not only a milestone for our dealership but also a reflection of our commitment to environmental stewardship. Our journey toward embracing green energy has been both challenging and rewarding, and it underscores our dedication to sustainability and innovation. We believe that every step we take toward a cleaner future is a step toward a better community, and this recognition inspires us to continue leading by example.”

Rallye Motor Company General Manager & CFO Stefanie Horn: “Rallye Acura is proud to have achieved ENERGY STAR certification. This award is dedicated to the entire Rallye Acura team who worked hard to make it possible. We will continue to pursue our green initiatives in our community in 2025, and to strive for our dealership’s positive impact on the environment.”

Space Coast Honda Service Director John DeMasso: “It is a great honor to receive ENERGY STAR certification at Space Coast Honda. We consistently strive to enhance our facility with energy-efficient upgrades such as LED lighting, motion activated lighting controls, and smart thermostat controls to continue to minimize our carbon footprint and to help preserve a better future.”

Honda and Acura Environmental Leadership Programs set industry standard

Honda established the voluntary Honda and Acura Environmental Leadership Programs in 2011, often referred to as the “Green Dealer” Program, to support Honda and Acura automobile, powersports and power equipment dealers in measurably reducing their environmental impact year over year. To date, more than 600 Honda and Acura automobile, powersports and power equipment dealers across the U.S. have collectively reduced CO 2 emissions by more than 275,000 metric tons. This reduction is equal to eliminating the annual CO 2 emissions associated with electricity use by over 53,000 homes.

The Honda and Acura Environmental Leadership Programs are structured as yearly assessments to optimize existing and new facilities in the areas of energy performance, water efficiency and site practices. The programs provide dealers with guidance on data collection, expert advice, implementation and results verification. Since 2011, the average dealership has reduced energy use by 20%, saving an average of $20,000 per year.

SOURCE: Honda