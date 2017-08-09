Seven-Eleven Japan and Toyota start studies on energy conservation and CO2 emissions reduction in distribution and at stores introducing fuel cell trucks and fuel cell power generators to promote hydrogen utilization

Seven-Eleven Japan Co., Ltd. and Toyota Motor Corporation have concluded a basic agreement for studies on energy conservation and CO2 emissions reduction in convenience store distribution and operation. The two companies aim to contribute to the realization of a low-carbon and hydrogen-based society in the future, by way of introducing vehicles and power generators to be newly developed by Toyota that use hydrogen.

Specific Themes for Studies on Energy Conservation and CO2 Emissions Reduction

Distribution

Fuel cell trucks, in which the refrigeration/freezer unit, and the truck itself, are powered by fuel cells, will be introduced as refrigerator/freezer trucks for stores with the goal of reducing CO2 emissions.

Store Operation

An energy management system, combining already-installed solar power generators and the items listed below, will be introduced to enable greater energy conservation and CO2 emissions reduction.

Introduction of stationary hydrogen generator utilizing an automotive fuel cell unit

Under consideration is the utilization of a fuel cell power generator as a power source at stores with hydrogen stations.

Introduction of stationary rechargeable batteries utilizing rechargeable batteries for automobiles

A stationary rechargeable battery system which uses rechargeable automobile batteries will be introduced to stores and may be used as an emergency power source during disasters, in addition to possible applications for energy conservation and CO2 emissions reduction.

