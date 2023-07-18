Seven Audi models meet tougher, updated IIHS criteria to earn coveted 2023 TOP SAFETY PICK awards

Audi earns seven 2023 TOP SAFETY PICK awards including five models that receive highest TOP SAFETY PICK+ accolade

Audi has earned seven 2023 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK awards, including five models that garnered the organization’s highest TOP SAFETY PICK+ vehicle rating. The 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron is the latest model to receive the industry’s coveted safety acknowledgment, joining all of Audi’s fully electric SUVs in securing the highest 2023 TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating based on crashworthiness, as well as other factors such as crash avoidance and lighting technology.

“Customer safety is a top priority at Audi,” said Daniel Weissland, President of Audi of America. “We are proud to see Audi’s efforts in safety enhancing technology continue to earn the accolades of independent industry organizations, with our engineers constantly striving to develop vehicles that achieve ever more challenging safety benchmarks.”

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced a strengthening of its award requirements in February 2023, including an updated side crash test that involves 82 percent more energy than the original test, along with a new nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention test.

Both the Audi Q4 e-tron and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron come standard with a front crash prevention system that earned advanced ratings in both the daytime and nighttime pedestrian tests, while the standard crash avoidance systems on the Audi Q8, Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron earned daytime ratings of superior and nighttime ratings of advanced.

The models to receive the IIHS 2023 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award include:

2023 Audi Q4 e-tron

2023 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron

2024 Audi Q8 e-tron

2024 Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

2023 Audi Q8

The models to receive the 2023 TOP SAFETY PICK award include:

2023 Audi Q5

2023 Audi Q5 Sportback

To qualify for either IIHS award in 2023, a vehicle must now earn good ratings in the driver- and passenger-side small front overlap and original moderate overlap front collision tests, and come equipped with acceptable or good headlights across all trims. For TOP SAFETY PICK, an acceptable or good rating in the updated side test is required, and a front crash prevention system that earns an advanced or superior rating in the daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluation must be available. For TOP SAFETY PICK+, a good rating in the updated side impact test as well as advanced or superior ratings in both the daytime and nighttime pedestrian tests are necessary.

SOURCE: Audi