Seven 2025 Honda and Acura models earn IIHS Top Safety Ratings

Five Honda models and two Acura models have earned Top Safety Pick (TSP) ratings or better for 2025 from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The 2025 Honda Civic Hatchback, Accord and HR-V achieved the pinnacle Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) rating. All seven models achieved the top GOOD score in the Institute’s rigorous small overlap front crash test and updated side crash test, which involves 82% more crash energy than the original test.

Honda Sensing® and AcuraWatch™ are comprehensive suites of safety and driver-assistive technologies that are standard on every new Honda and Acura model. More than 9.5 million Acura and Honda vehicles on U.S. roads today now feature these technologies, which include Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Pedestrian Detection; Forward Collision Warning; Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) incorporating Lane Departure Warning (LDW); Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS); and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).

The Honda Civic, Accord, HR-V, CR-V and Pilot and Acura Integra and MDX all benefit from the Honda proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure, designed to help protect occupants in a wide variety of frontal collisions, along with advanced supplemental restraint systems, such as pretensioning front seatbelts, and front, side, knee and side-curtain airbags.

Acura 2025 IIHS Award Winners:

2025 Acura Integra (TSP)

2025 Acura MDX (TSP)

Honda 2025 IIHS Award Winners:

2025 Honda Civic Hatchback (TSP+)

2025 Honda Accord (TSP+)

2025 Honda HR-V (TSP+)

2025 Honda Civic Sedan (TSP)

2025 Honda Pilot (TSP)

