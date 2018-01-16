Setra shows US variant of the TopClass in Texas

San Antonio. Setra started 2018 with an appearance at the United Motorcoach Association (UMA) Expo bus trade fair in North America. From 6 to 10 January in San Antonio, Texas, the brand presented an exclusively equipped version of the model S 417 TC touring coach at the stand of the new sales partner REV Coach LLC. The US version of the European Setra TopClass offers space for 56 passengers on Setra Voyage Ambassador seats. The three-axle vehicle produced in Neu-Ulm is equipped with LED daytime running lamps and the environmentally compatible Mercedes-Benz OM 471 LA engine (336 kW) meets all the criteria of US emissions standard EPA 10 for nitrogen oxides and particulates. The S 417 TC has been available in North America, Canada and Mexico for 15 years now.