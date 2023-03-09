Setra inter-city bus with touring coach seats

Grasmann Reisen GmbH is expanding its customer offering with a new Setra inter-city bus

Grasmann Reisen GmbH is expanding its customer offering with a new Setra inter-city bus. In addition to its deployment in commercially run services in the Main-Spessart region, the enterprise is also offering excursions with the S 415 LE business. For this reason, the low entry vehicle of the Setra MultiClass has touring coach seating on board. In addition to the low entrance height, older passengers in particular benefit from the 46 padded Route type seats. These have leather headrests, two-point belts and foldable armrests – unusual for regular-service buses.

The inter-city bus equipped with tinted windows and a folding ramp for barrier-free excursions is powered by an OM 936 six-cylinder in-line engine with an output of 260 kW (354 hp) – in conjunction with a ZF Ecolife AP six-speed automatic transmission. The Setra, which also has fabric-covered luggage shelves and reading lights on board, is used for transfer tours, for example to Rothenfels Castle, which houses a youth and adult education center.

Founded in 1957, Grasmann Reisen GmbH is based in Hafenlohr in Lower Franconia and is currently managed by Kathrin Grasmann and her husband Matthias Vornwald-Grasmann.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck