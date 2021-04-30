Setra deployment at Frankfurt Airport

The Hessian Frabus GmbH has added seven S 415 LE business to its fleet

With the Setra MultiClass low-entry vehicles, the company operates two of the four staff bus routes at Frankfurt Airport on behalf of Fraport AG. The buses, each with 43 seats, currently stop at nine stops on the West lines – every five minutes. "When the workload is high, the vehicles on all lines are used by around 15,000 employees every day during normal times," says operations manager Uwe Schott, who always relies on the high quality of the low entry buses: Replaced by new vehicles for four years. "

The Frabus Arbeitsgemeinschaft Personalbuslinien Flughafen Frankfurt am Main GmbH, which has its control center in Kelsterbach, was founded in August 2010 as a joint subsidiary of Reiseienst Sack GmbH and TRD Reisen Fischer GmbH & Co. KG.

SOURCE: Daimler