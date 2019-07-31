Sensata Technologies reports second quarter 2019 financial results

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a global industrial technology company and a leading provider of sensors, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Operating results for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018 are summarized below.

Revenue:

Revenue was $883.7 million, a decrease of ($30.1) million, or (3.3%), compared to $913.9 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Revenue declined 1.6% on an organic basis, which excludes the effects of the following: Foreign currency exchange rates – (1.0%) change versus the prior year period. Acquisitions and divestitures, net – (0.7%) change versus the prior year period



