Sensata Technologies’ high voltage distribution units enabling megawatt charging in production on heavy-duty electric trucks

Sensata Technologies, today announced that its High Voltage Distribution Units that enable megawatt charging on heavy electric trucks are now on vehicles in serial production.

Sensata provides high voltage distribution units (HVDUs) with megawatt charging functions designed to enhance the safety, efficiency and performance of leading manufacturers’ next-generation electric trucks. Sensata’s HVDU product family consists of Power Distribution Units (PDU), Charge Units (CU), and Charge PDUs (CPDU), which combine the charging and power distribution functions. They are custom designed for managing electrical power in heavy duty electric commercial vehicles and efficiently distribute power to the battery under charging and from the battery to various vehicle systems during operation.

As global regulations put pressure on truck manufacturers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions of fleets over the next decade, leading truck OEMs are producing their next generation of battery electric vehicles to meet customer demands for megawatt charging.

Electrified heavy vehicles require large batteries, up to 1 megawatt hour (MWh), and aim to reach charge rates of up to 3 megawatts (MW); the high-power levels presenting challenging requirements for critical supporting systems.

Sensata’s HVDUs offer technically differentiated and space-optimized solutions that integrate in-house produced high-voltage components such as fuses, contactors, Electric Vehicle Charge Controllers (EVCCs), Insulation Monitoring Devices (IMD), current sensors, and control electronics as well as in-house developed systems including liquid cooling, IP-rated enclosures, optimized busbars and wiring.

These units feature innovative thermal management solutions, robust power distribution capabilities and enhanced safety features to meet the demanding requirements of heavy vehicle applications. The HVDUs are designed to operate efficiently under high electrical loads and harsh environmental conditions, ensuring reliable performance and longevity.

“Our high voltage distribution units will play a crucial role in advancing the electrification of heavy vehicles, and we are proud to contribute to a more sustainable future on leading manufacturer’s next-generation trucks,” said Mark McBrine, Product Line Owner – Electrification.

“The use of our megawatt charging solutions on electric trucks in production represents a significant milestone for Sensata’s electrification portfolio and highlights our commitment to innovation and to solving our customers’ toughest challenges,” shared Brian Wilkie, Executive Vice President, Performance Sensing, Vehicle Business.

Sensata’s High Voltage Distribution Units will be showcased at the upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in booth 6811 from April 28-30 in Anaheim, California.

SOURCE: Sensata Technologies