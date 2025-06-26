Sensata Technologies’ fifth Sustainability Report highlights efforts supporting innovation, operations and community impact

The Company’s European operations are powered by 86% renewable energy

Sensata Technologies, has published its fifth annual ‘Powering Possibilities Together’ Sustainability Report, sharing performance in the material topics of Energy and Emissions as well as Responsible Sourcing. The Report reflects Sensata’s commitment to the four pillars of its sustainability strategy: Empowering Our Workforce, Innovating for Sustainability, Protecting Our Environment and Operating Responsibly.

Below are some highlights from Sensata’s 2024 Sustainability Report:

Expanded renewable energy portfolio, with a higher percentage of renewable energy driving European facilities. Approximately 86% of the electricity consumed by the Company’s European sites came from renewable sources in 2024.

Innovations such as the award-winning Resonix™ sensor and enhanced high-voltage contactors and fuses support customers in their sustainability transitions and enable cleaner, more efficient systems in industrial, vehicle, aerospace and renewable energy infrastructure applications.

Continued to increase supplier engagement in Responsible Sourcing, achieving response rates of 79.1% for conflict minerals and 75.4% for extended minerals—surpassing the 2026 goal of 75% ahead of schedule.

The US-based Sensata Foundation expanded its annual grant program, awarding grants totaling $615,000 – the largest amount since its inception in 2017 – supporting 50 charitable organizations across the country.

“Amidst a time of significant change and instability in our end markets, I am energized by the road ahead and confident in our collective ability to shape a future that is not only innovative, but sustainable—delivering value for our customers, shareholders and the planet,” said Stephan von Schuckmann, Sensata’s Chief Executive Officer.

The ‘Powering Possibilities Together’ Sustainability Report covers data from 2024 and was prepared in reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) 2021 Standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Read the Report and learn more about how Team Sensata is working for a more sustainable future at www.sensata.com/sustainability.

SOURCE: Sensata Technologies