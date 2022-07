Sensata Technologies completes acquisition of Dynapower

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Dynapower Company LLC, a leading provider of energy storage and power conversion solutions from private equity firm Pfingsten Partners for $580 million in cash.

SWINDON, England – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Dynapower Company LLC, a leading provider of energy storage and power conversion solutions from private equity firm Pfingsten Partners for $580 million in cash.

Dynapower provides energy storage and power conversion solutions including inverters, converters, rectifiers and custom transformers for renewable energy generation, green hydrogen production, electric vehicle charging stations, and microgrid applications, as well as industrial and defense applications. A broad product portfolio, strong track record in the field, and commitment to customers makes Dynapower a trusted global name in power conversion solutions.

“We are very pleased to bring Dynapower’s leading energy storage and power conversion solutions into Sensata’s portfolio through this acquisition,” said Jeff Cote, CEO and President of Sensata Technologies. “Dynapower enables us to deliver highly engineered, mission-critical power conversion solutions to fast growing renewable energy storage, electric vehicle charging, industrial and defense customers and provide a foundational piece to accelerate our Electrification growth vector.”

“My team and I are looking forward to joining Sensata and continuing to drive growth and innovation in the clean energy space as a part of an organization with Sensata’s resources, reach, and commitment to engineering excellence,” said Dynapower’s CEO, Adam Knudsen.

SOURCE: Sensata