Sensata launches next-gen SIM200 Insulation Monitoring Device designed to deliver advanced safety monitoring in high voltage systems

Sensata Technologies, today announced the launch of the SIM200 Insulation Monitoring Device (IMD), designed to enhance safety in the next generation of the electric vehicle ecosystem.

Sensata’s SIM200 (IMD) is designed for continuous active monitoring of unearthed (Isolated Terra) DC systems including charging stations, electric vehicles, and other systems operating above 60 VDC.

In a high voltage system, electrical isolation is accomplished by using non-conducting barriers such as insulation on cables, plastic housings on components, and physical distance. IMDs are needed to monitor these systems for failures, which could allow excess current to flow where it should not and pose an electrocution risk.

Using its patented signal injection algorithm and processing capabilities, the SIM200 is designed to provide continuous “always on” monitoring – even when the system is turned off or experiencing large changes in voltage. This IMD solution is also able to provide monitoring of the total stored capacitance in the system – functionality which is critical for safety in tomorrow’s high-powered megawatt charging applications and meeting future insulation monitoring specifications.

Leveraging technology from Sensata’s 2021 acquisition of Sendyne Corp, the SIM200 monitors the insulation of Isolated Terra systems by injecting a small voltage through isolation resistors onto both the positive and negative high-voltage rails. The injection pulses alternate between the positive and negative rails at set time periods, and the system monitors these pulses against the system voltage to detect any safety concerns with the system and help trigger a shutdown if necessary.

Engineered to work seamlessly across EV charging and other platforms, the SIM200 is available in a variety of standard modules configured for applications from 60 V up to 1500 V. The device is UL 2231-2 recognized and has been tested to IEC 61557-8 requirements. Its communication framework has also been designed with inputs from some of the world’s largest OEMs, with dual dedicated fault state outputs, robust self-diagnosis functionality, as well as a modular CAN 2.0B interface for detailed system information.

“Sensata’s SIM200 delivers a robust insulation monitoring device with total capacitance measurement and continuous monitoring capabilities to enable the next generation of high voltage systems,” says Alice Martins, Vice President and General Manager for Sensata’s Industrial Solutions Business. “It is another product which drives our mission of supporting OEMs around the world as they look to create a cleaner and more electrified world.”

SOURCE: Sensata